The Big Picture Kate Winslet leads an impressive cast in HBO's upcoming limited series The Regime, which takes a satirical approach to politics.

Winslet's Chancellor character gains support from Matthias Schoenaerts' Corporal Zubak, who is fiercely loyal to her and helps her in her rise to power.

The show benefits from the satirical flair brought by writer and showrunner Will Tracy, as well as the direction of acclaimed filmmakers Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs.

Kate Winslet is taking charge and ready to show the world what she’s made of in a teaser for HBO’s upcoming limited series, The Regime. While the show’s official logline first led us to believe that this would be a serious political drama, today’s peek, as well as the one that came before it, leans heavily into the realm of satire. And, as if Winslet wasn’t a big enough name to earn our interest, the call sheet also includes the likes of Matthias Schoenaerts (Rust and Bone), Hugh Grant (Wonka), Guillaume Gallienne (Me, Myself and Mum), Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

Schoenaerts’s Corporal Zubak is just the boot-licking man that Winslet’s Chancellor needs on her payroll during her journey to the top of the political arena. While she was doing just fine on her own, keeping her inner circle completely terrified, the help and loyalty given by the Corporal put an extra spring in her dictatorial step. A real ride-or-die, Corporal Zubak immediately gets in line with the Chancellor, supporting her every move — no matter how ridiculous it may be. The teaser is packed with dark humor that parallels a similar tone to Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Favourite.

To better understand how The Regime got its satirical flair, we needn’t look any further than its writer and showrunner, Will Tracy. Having worked in political satire for quite some time, Tracy is an alum of the writers’ room for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and made his film writing debut with last year’s The Menu. Just as impressive as its showrunner and cast, Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs served the production as its helmers. A two-time Academy Award-nominated director, Frears has earned reverence for his vision behind such titles as The Grifters, The Queen, and Dangerous Liaisons, as well as shows including Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight. Meanwhile, Hobbs is best known for her directorial work on the critically acclaimed crime drama, Broadchurch, and won an Emmy for her efforts on Netflix’s hit series, The Crown.

Kate Winslet’s History With HBO

Winslet and HBO just can’t seem to stay away from one another for too long, and we’re thrilled about it! The actress first paired with the network back in 2011 for the period drama, Mildred Pierce, a role that would land the Avatar the Way of Water actress an Emmy. Then, in 2021, Winslet appeared in HBO’s crime drama limited series, Mare of Easttown, which earned her yet another Emmy. With such a positive history of cleaning up at award shows, there’s no doubt that Winslet and HBO are hoping to do the same with The Regime.

Check out the latest teaser for The Regime below and learn everything there is to know about the series in our guide. The Regime arrives on HBO on March 3, 9:00 p.m. ET/PT with streaming available on Max.

