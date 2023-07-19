The Big Picture Kate Winslet faced numerous challenges while filming Titanic, including hypothermia and almost drowning.

The set of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind had its own difficulties, like filming in a hot tub for hours which caused Winslet to faint.

In preparation for Avatar: The Way of Water, Kate Winslet learned to hold her breath for up to seven minutes underwater.

When it comes to making movies, behind-the-scenes mishaps are bound to come about. Whether it be big or small, almost every actor has a story from a set they’ve been on, and it turns out Kate Winslet is no different. Throughout her expansive career, Winslet has mentioned a few particular times when the movie set precautions weren't exactly up to par. From fainting and catching hypothermia on the set of Sense and Sensibility, to nearly drowning on the set of both Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a glaring question must be asked: What does Hollywood have against Kate Winslet? Obviously, some incidents will happen on set from time to time, ones that you can't foresee and thus can't prevent, but these all feel fairly avoidable, so what the heck went wrong?

This 'Titanic' Scene Was Too Cold for Comfort

Titanic is a stunning and heartbreaking telling of the very real Titanic sinking back in 1912. Of course, as per Hollywood norms, the film takes some creative liberties and weaves an epic romance among the tragedy that the doomed ship would face. To this day the film, which was released in 1997, still remains one of the highest-grossing films of all time — and it’s not hard to see why. In honor of the film’s twentieth anniversary in 2017, Kate Winslet did an interview with Stephen Colbert, in which he asked her a series of Titanic-related questions. Colbert's questions cover topics like how often she listens to “My Heart Will Go On” by Céline Dion (to which Winslet says “Absolutely never!”), who really drew the famous portrait of Rose, and they even debate whether Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could have fit on the door with Rose. But the question that really stuck out was when Winslet was asked if it was true that she caught pneumonia during filming. She reveals that while she didn’t catch pneumonia, she did get hypothermia, to which Colbert comments, “You were really cold.” It earns him a hilarious response from Winslet, “Yeah, I was really f*cking cold!” He reiterates and explains himself, wondering the question we’re all thinking, why was the water so cold on set? Did director James Cameron just want an authentic reaction? Was it an accident? Did the water simply grow cold from a long day of shooting? Kate clears this confusion up as best she can, and explains that there was so much water that they couldn’t heat it all, there was just too much of it to maintain a comfortable temperature.

But as it turns out, catching hypothermia was the least of Winslet's problems while filming the blockbuster. In an interview with Los Angeles Times back in 1997 when the film premiered, Kate Winslet, who was just 22 at the time, called the six-month shoot “an ordeal.” In the interview, Kate talks about many of the issues she faced while filming, such as the aforementioned hypothermia, contracting the flu, and some injuries. “I chipped a small bone in my elbow,” Winslet said, “And at one point I had deep bruises all over my arms. I looked like a battered wife. I just slipped on the deck.” She also details long shooting days, some that lasted as long as twenty hours, with the majority of that filming taking place at night. She also talked about director James Cameron, and how he was fiercely driven while filming Titanic, as well as detailing “a temper you wouldn’t believe.” This all leads to what was no doubt a terrifying moment for Winslet as she almost drowned while filming a scene. The scene that was the culprit saw Rose and Jack trying to outrun an oncoming wave as they made their way through the sinking ship, only to encounter a closed gate. When they opened it, the long, heavy coat Winslet was donning, got snagged on the gate, submerging her beneath the rushing waters. “I had to sort of shimmy out of the coat to get free,” Winslet recalled. “I had no breath left. I thought I’d burst. And Jim just said, ‘OK, let’s go again.’ That was his attitude. I didn’t want to be a wimp so I didn’t complain.”

James Cameron echoed this statement, saying: “At the point we did that scene, I knew Kate was pretty stoic — she never expressed to me that she didn’t want to continue. It didn’t come to me until about 10 minutes later that she was actually really shaken. It would not be unusual for Kate, after a really big emotional scene, to go and cry for an hour, just as part of the process. In this scene she was never in physical danger, but she perceived that she was.” He continued, “If you have a spill on a horse, you just get right back on the horse; this was a close-up shot and not a situation where she could be doubled. If I had it to do over again, I would probably do the same thing.” Cameron wanted the set and film to feel as real as possible, which often resulted in Kate and Leo doing their own stunts, one of which required them to flail about in a water tank while weighed down. According to Winslet, she had trouble with the air regulator and thus wasn’t able to inhale air, causing her to swallow mouthfuls of water while unable to float back to the surface for air. She said that after three takes, she called it quits.

The 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' Scene That Got a Little Too Warm

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows couple Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Winslet) who have recently broken up. When Joel discovers that Clementine underwent a medical procedure to have all of her memories of him wiped away, Joel undergoes the same treatment -- realizing too late that he doesn't want to forget her after all. We are transported into Joel's mind as he revisits his memories and watches them crumble away into nothingness. It's a bleak rollercoaster of emotions, a thriller disguised as a love story, and one of the most brilliant stories put to film. But it turns out filming the movie wasn't quite as whimsical as the final product.

While the water on the Titanic set was extremely cold, the opposite was true on the set of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind -- although similar incidents arose. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a stunning movie, and the fact that the majority of the film was done using practical effects is an impressive feat. From building trap doors and playing with camera angles, the filmmakers were able to craft a perfect mind-bending facade throughout the movie. But there's one scene in particular in which we go back to a memory from Joel's childhood of being bathed in a sink. To film the scene Carrey and Winslet had to sit in a giant tub for hours, and though the water was hot this time, it didn't exactly make for a comfortable experience.

When the film was released, Winslet recalled the scene in which she was submerged in the warm water for three hours, leaving her lightheaded. "I got out, and I was like, 'Can I have some water?' And I fainted." Jim Carrey also spoke on this moment in a Vanity Fair interview. Recalling how Winslet fainted while filming the scene, he spoke about director Michel Gondry's reaction. “People’s nerves get frayed,” Carrey recalled. “Michel was going, ‘Shoot, shoot!’ and she was going, ‘I’m nauseous.’ And I got angry because she was not feeling well. So yeah, Michel and I had words.” Carrey was so mad in fact that supposedly Gondry asked him if he was going to punch him in the face. Yikes.

Kate Winslet Learned to Hold Her Breath Underwater While Filming 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

While Winslet doesn't speak ill of her time filming Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, it's still something to note, and something that sticks with her to this day. So, when she reunited with director James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, Winslet underwent some serious prep work. In a Q&A with Collider, producer Jon Landau talked about filming underwater sequences, and revealed that Kate Winslet learned to hold her breath for up to seven minutes.

“We built a water tank that was 500,000 gallons of water, and we are doing performance-capture under the water, on the surface of the water, and above the water. We trained our cast to free-breath-hold, because in the sequences they have to just be swimming, they can’t be on scuba, and they have to be able to do long takes. So we had a gentleman named Kirk Krack come in and train everybody that needed to be underwater how to go underwater and how to hold their breath. Kate Winslet had to train in this and she got up to a static breath hold of just about seven minutes. It’s amazing, it’s mind over matter. You see Kate going underwater and she just felt so comfortable. There was one day, we have a tank where she was just rehearsing and testing and we have some windows into it, and I go in there and she’s just walking on the bottom [of the tank] left and right, left and right, left and right, then she sees me in the window and she just waves. I couldn’t believe it!”

In an interview with Total Film Kate Winslet spoke of the triumphant moment, saying: "I have the video of me surfacing saying, 'Am I dead, have I died?' And then going, 'What was [my time]?'" she says. "Straight away I wanted to know my time. And I couldn’t believe it... The next thing I say is, 'We need to radio set. I wanted Jim to know right away." Which is a funny little callback to her experience with James Cameron on the set of Titanic. Thank goodness things went better for her this time around.

Despite the problems that she faced on set, Kate Winslet still speaks fondly of both films. After all, Titanic launched her into superstardom and remains one of her most acclaimed and profound performances. Though Winslet may have come out of both films physically unscathed (for the most part that is), it could have been a lot worse. Titanic and Eternal Sunshine may be stunning films, but the safety of the actors and crew members should always be the top priority, so these incidents shouldn't have happened, period. Good on her for being such a class act and a good sport about it all, but here's hoping she doesn't face any more near-death experiences on future projects.