With a sprawling list of genre-crossing credits and both film and TV, it's hard to believe that Kate Winslet was once seen as simply a typecast. Her earliest performances included three period pieces — Sense and Sensibility, Jude and Hamlet — which easily narrowed directors’ views of her as a professional. In an interview with Variety, James Cameron admits that when he was in the process of finding an actress to take on the role of Rose DeWitt Bukater in Titanic, he almost passed her up because “It seemed like lazy casting.” Others in the industry had already begun to refer to her as “Corset Kate” -—a nickname that Winslet was firmly opposed to. So, when she rolled in for her Titanic audition, Cameron said that her ship had nearly already sailed.

But, there was something intriguing about Winslet’s take on the poor little rich girl which moved Cameron in a way that he wasn’t expecting and the filmmaker explained,

“Wiser heads prevailed, and I could see what everybody was talking about. She’s very alive. She comes into a room with a great deal of confidence, and she’s got that spark of life.”

Years down the line, we know the movie could have looked very different with other A-list actors, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder and Reese Witherspoon up for the part of Rose and names like Matthew McConaughey named as a possibility to play DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson. We can’t even imagine what a McConaughey-as-Jack and Paltrow-as-Rose combo would have looked like, and we’re happy we don’t have to.

It May Be A Fan-Favorite But ‘Titanic’ Nearly Sank Kate Winslet’s Mental Health

So, she beat the nickname "Corset Kate," donned another piece of tightly fitted clothing, and boarded Titanic, a gig that would sail her further into fame. Everything seems perfect, right? Well, according to Winslet, that wasn't quite the case. It wasn’t because all eyes were on her, or that the constant praise from critics hit her too hard. No, it was because Winslet was constantly being picked apart over her body. While her Titanic co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio was not only being praised for his performance in the timeless film but also fully stepped into his heartthrob status, Winslet was treading water to keep her head up and avoid sinking into a mental spiral.

Opening up about what it was like for her during that period, Winslet said,

“I actually felt a bit beaten up by it, truth be told. I had a lovely family, but all my family saw is ‘My God, Kate’s got work in a really big film.’ One doesn’t want to turn around to your mum and dad and say, ’It’s really hard, actually.’”

As Titanic came out nearly three decades ago, the word “body-shaming” wasn’t a part of the vernacular. Now that it is, Winslet says that she takes a breath of relief knowing that other women won’t need to go through what she went through. Using this year’s Met Gala as an example, Winslet said,

“I really was smiling, because every single image of the women on the red carpet, every woman is sharing their body in the way they want to, on their terms. And knowing they can do that safely, because the media is not going to criticize them. And that is completely different from the way it used to be in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002... This shit went on for years.”

