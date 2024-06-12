The Big Picture Reuniting after 13 years, Kate Winslet and Todd Haynes join forces for Trust, based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, promising gripping drama.

Trust, a big-budget HBO production, offers a unique narrative structure following a Wall Street tycoon's life and secrets across decades.

Kate Winslet's successful HBO streak continues with Trust, joining Mare of Easttown and The Regime, showcasing her talent in diverse projects.

In an exclusive revealed by Variety, Kate Winslet's next project, Trust, which has been in development since 2022, has onboarded the talented Todd Haynes to write and direct. This will mark a reuniting of the pair after 13 years, with their latest collaboration coming in the 2011 adaptation of James M. Cain’s 1941 novel, Mildred Pierce. Both Mildred Pierce and Trust were made for HBO, with the upcoming project hoping for much of the same success garnered by the 2011 outing, with the miniseries earning nine Primetime Emmy nominations and two wins, including one for Winslet.

Just like Mildred Pierce, this upcoming series is also based on a novel in Hernan Diaz's Pulitzer Prize-winning effort of the same name. As cited on Variety, the series looks to both be innovative in its structure and provide the sort of gripping drama HBO has become well-known for. An official logline reads, "In a story told from multiple, competing perspectives, a 1920s Wall Street tycoon amasses a sudden fortune but loses a beloved wife. Decades later, his attempts to control the narrative of his life are undone by a biographer who uncovers the ultimate secrets of the legendary marriage". Told with different perspectives across a large span of time, this is likely to be a big-budget production for HBO, with the network's recent spate of success suggesting it is one many won't want to miss.

Kate Winslet and HBO Have a Fantastic Recent Relationship

Trust will mark the third project in almost as many years that Winslet will have both starred in and executive produced for HBO, with both Mare of Easttown and The Regime showcasing her enormous talent. The former, a crime drama directed by Craig Zobel, received incredible praise, culminating in an eye-watering sixteen Primetime Emmy nominations including another actress nod for Winslet. The Regime, a biting satire with its finger firmly on the pulse of the shape of modern politics, was less favored among critics, although many still praised the always-brilliant Winslet for bringing boundless energy and biting nuance to her lead role.

Just how well Trust will fair is anyone's guess, but the inclusion of Todd Haynes as both writer and director will surely increase the already high expectations, given his association with projects such as Safe, Carol, and, most recently, the acclaimed drama May December. An official release date for Trust is yet to be announced, so stay tuned to Collider to find out when one arrives.

Todd Haynes has been officially announced as the writer and director of the upcoming Kate Winslet HBO series, Trust. Winslet's most recent HBO project, The Regime, is available to stream right now on Max.

The Regime 6 10 An authoritarian regime is about to unravel. Follows a story of one year within the walls of its palace. Release Date March 3, 2024 Creator Will Tracy Cast Hugh Grant , Martha Plimpton , Matthias Schoenaerts Kate Winslet , Andrea Riseborough Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) HBO Expand

