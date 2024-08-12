Kate Winslet is a beloved movie star with years of acting experience. She's versatile and passionate, even a little bit quirky, with a great sense of comedic timing. Besides her acting chops, Winslet is loved for her down-to-earth attitude and fighting spirit against anyone who tries to demean her looks or talent.

Many would also argue that she's underrated, but this begs the question of how deep people dive into her career. Besides fantastic movie roles, from Titanic and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind to Avatar: The Way of Water and Lee, she also contributed to several TV shows and gave lots of her renowned talent to the small screens, too. There's a lot of material from Winslet that fans get to enjoy, whether it's a guest appearance as herself in Extras or a highly acclaimed series in which she plays the titular role, like in Mildred Pierce.

10 'Anglo-Saxon Attitudes' (1992)

Character: Caroline Jevington

In 1992, Winslet was 17, and one of her earliest roles was in the British three-part series Anglo-Saxon Attitudes. The series was based on a novel of the same name, written by Angus Wilson, and follows the life of historian Gerald Middleton. He reminisces about his past throughout three episodes through satirical views of British society in the 20th century.

Anyone who has ever been a teenager remembers the boredom and beauty of hanging out at adult dinner parties, and Winslet's character describes that sort of experience well.

When Marie Helene Middleton (Carmen Du Sautoy) throws a soirée at her house, one of her guests is the young Caroline Jevington, played by Kate Winslet. She is mostly shown hanging out with a young boy her age as they idle while the adults drink and chat about their rich lives and happenings. Anyone who has ever been a teenager remembers the boredom and beauty of hanging out at adult dinner parties, and Winslet's character describes that sort of experience well. For fans of humane drama and character studies, this dramedy about a historian and his family may come as a nice addition for those lazy days when all they want to do is get comfy, eat snacks, and watch a fun program or a nice comfort movie. Fans of Kate Winslet will love seeing her in it, too.

9 'Get Back' (1992-1993)

Character: Eleanor Sweet

Ray Winstone was a frequent face on British TV screens during the early 1990s, and Get Back was one of the shows he starred in at the time. The two-season series follows the Sweet family, who move into a council estate after the father of the family, Martin Sweet (played by Winstone), loses the family fortune.

Though Get Back isn't exactly the epitome of greatness, their careers flourished because of opportunities like this.

Since Martin grew up in council flats, this wasn't new to him, but going back to the place he worked to escape from brings him trouble both within himself and with his wife and kids. Kate Winslet stars in all fifteen episodes as Eleanor Sweet, one of Martin's daughters. The family goes through various trials and tribulations now that they have to give up the luxurious life they have become used to, and while that may not be relatable to most viewers, watching Ray Winstone lead a cast of present and future stars was likely good TV. Both Winslet and Winstone are globally renowned actors today, and though Get Back isn't exactly the epitome of greatness, their careers flourished because of opportunities like this. Winslet's career went off shortly after Get Back when she got the chance to star in several highly acclaimed movies, from Sense and Sensibility to Jude.

Get Back is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

8 'Dark Season' (1991)

Character: Reet

The most famous name on the roster of the show Dark Season is Kate Winslet, but a lack of well-known names doesn't take away from its charm. Everything fans love about the cult classic Doctor Who can be spotted in this series, in large part because both shows were written by the acclaimed writer and creator Russell T. Davies.

Dark Season is Kate Winslet's first-ever TV role and a great way to leave a legacy for all future endeavors.

This sci-fi series has six episodes, in which a group of teenagers—Thomas, Marcie, Reet, and Olivia—work against an alien race, attempting to stop it from overtaking the world. The alien race gets help from a mysterious-looking Mr. Eldritch, who first appears as a benefactor to the group's school, but then turns out to have more sinister plans. Though not spectacular, Dark Season is Kate Winslet's first-ever TV role and a great way to leave a legacy for all future endeavors. Her legacy and cooperation with Russell T. Davies were so strong that he wanted Winslet to play River Song, Doctor Who's most prominent (and tragic) side character. Though the part went to Alex Kingston, without whom the role would be impossible to imagine, it would have been interesting to see Winslet in it.

Dark Season is currently not available for streaming or purchase.

7 'Pride' (2004)

Charcter: Suki

Image via BBC

Among Kate Winslet's TV roles is also the TV movie Pride, in which she voices a lion cub, Suki. Besides her, the rest of the cast is the UK's crème de la crème of actors: Helen Mirren, Martin Freeman, John Hurt, and Sean Bean, to name a few. The movie isn't animated, so the narration was done over footage of lions; the only animation in the movie is the lions' mouths moving to emulate dialogue.

In Pride, Suki (Winslet), Linus (Rupert Graves), and Fleck (Freeman) are lion cub cousins who wander and discover the world. Suki is the protagonist, and viewers are shown how a young lion becomes a teenager and how teenage idealism can impact adulthood later on. Suki refuses to hunt because she dislikes being cruel to other animals; she falls in love with a wandering lion named Dark (Sean Bean) and joins his pride. Her non-hunting principles become an issue for the new pride, so she must find a way to consolidate her beliefs and love for Dark.

The lions in the movie were likely filmed in a reserve, as they're exceptionally well-behaved, with their actions and movements contributing to the story perfectly, as if they were acting. The amazing voice cast in addition contributes to the movie looking natural and exciting, making Pride a great story to watch on family night.

6 Extras (2005-2007)

As Herself (guest star)

Image via BBC

Ricky Gervais' Extras counts as some of his best work, partly due to his talent and immense comedic skills, and in other parts due to unlikely (but highly successful) celebrity guest stars. One of the most memorable guest stars in Extras was Kate Winslet.

Andy (Gervais) and Maggie (Ashley Jensen) work as extras on various TV and movie sets, intending to become part of the main cast. In this particular episode, with Kate Winslet, Andy, Maggie, and her are portraying German characters during WWII, with Winslet playing a nun. Portraying a fictionalized version of herself, Kate Winslet presents herself as nosy (like when involving herself in a conversation between Andy and Maggie about sexting) and ambitious (like when she discusses Oscar bait with Andy).

This is one of the roles where Winslet gets the chance to "let her hair down" and portray a different version of herself while parodying some real-life news about her (mainly her never having won an Oscar at that time). She made it into the honorary club of super cool actors by taking on a comedic role that would make anyone without a sense of humor gasp.

5 'The Regime' (2024)

Character: Chancellor Elena Vernham

Image via HBO

The latest in Kate Winslet's TV projects is the third time she has portrayed the lead role in an HBO series. The Regime shows Chancellor Vernham (Winslet) in charge of an unnamed Central European country. Off the bat, viewers can assume she's trying to channel numerous women in power, from Angela Merkel and Yulia Timoshenko to Queen Elizabeth II.

The show depicts Vernham's regime falling apart, as well as her relationships with the palace cleaner Agnes (Andrea Riseborough) and the violent Corporal Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts). While Winslet said she did her best to dive deep into Vernham's past and trauma to create a complex character, critics from various publications agreed that part of the show was the best, though not enough to make The Regime the greatest show on HBO. If observed specifically for the intensity of Winslet's dedication to creating a character with deep-seated trauma, The Regime is fantastic. Her chemistry with Schoenaerts is tough to deny, and the addition of stellar actors like Andrea Riseborough and Martha Plimpton makes the six-episode miniseries worth watching.

4 'Moominvalley' (2019-2022)

As Mrs. Fillyjonk

Image via IMDb

Another animation to which Kate Winslet contributed her voice acting skills was the well-known and beloved animated series Moominvalley. The Moomins are a staple of children's TV and characters that many of us grew up with. The 2019 adaptation of Tove Janssen's stories received praise for its storyline and fantastic voice acting.

Kate Winslet voiced Mrs. Fillyjonk for the first two seasons of the show.

Taron Egerton voiced Moomintroll, the protagonist of the series, for the first two seasons. Moomintroll is the teenage son of Moominmamma (Rosamund Pike) and Moominpappa (Matt Berry), and his life is starting to take shape as he begins to learn about himself. The Moomintroll's search for purpose and belonging is the ultimate coming-of-age story depicted in the magical world of Moominvalley. Kate Winslet voiced Mrs. Fillyjonk for the first two seasons of the show; this character is, according to Moomin Wiki, "an extremely methodical person tied down with principles and has a deep-rooted belief in prestige and tradition." With Winslet's great voice acting skills, she was the perfect choice for portraying the ultimately very caring character, Mrs. Fillyjonk.

3 'I Am' (2022)

Charcter: Ruth

Image via Channel 4

The anthology series I Am gathers the powerhouse talents of the British acting scene. The likes of Vicky McClure, Gemma Chan, Samantha Morton, and Kate Winslet, to name a few, stepped into the roles of women at different stages in their lives. Each new episode is named after the woman it revolves around, and Kate Winslet's episode is titled "I Am Ruth." Ruth is a single mother with two teenage children, Freya and Billy (portrayed by her real-life children, Mia Threapleton and Joe Anders). She has a great rapport with Billy, but the younger Freya is often seen as unresponsive and distant. Ruth's frustration with her grows as she realizes how hard it is to reach her.

The expected effortlessly powerful performance from Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton, shines as brightly.

But, from Freya's point of view, she develops an increasing addiction to her social media profile and the approval of strangers online, so it becomes dangerous. Besides the expected effortlessly powerful performance from Kate Winslet, her daughter Mia Threapleton shines as brightly. To some critics, she was the surprising driving force of the episode, while Winslet is, as always, enjoyable to watch. The plight of parents dealing with social-media-obsessed teenagers isn't always heavily discussed. Most of the time, people blame negligence, but in Ruth's case, it's shown what a nuanced story it really is.

2 'Mildred Pierce' (2011)

Character: Mildred Pierce

Image via HBO

One of Kate Winslet's greatest roles is in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce. Based on the novel by James M. Cain, the story describes the life of a divorcee dedicated to her children's upbringing during the Great Depression. Winslet received numerous accolades for her portrayal of the protective Mildred, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

After Mildred's husband leaves her and her children behind, she is left trying to find ways to sustain her family and keep a roof over their heads. Her endeavors turn into opening a restaurant, which becomes successful and earns her money. This incites her daughter Veda (Evan Rachel Wood) to become more demanding and vain, asking Mildred for more and more while Mildred tries to stay on her good side. This is the second adaptation of Cain's novel after the blockbuster hit from 1945, starring Joan Crawford. Crawford won the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Mildred, and Winslet won big at TV-awarding events, showing that this classic story of sacrifice, greed, and family is essentially timeless.

1 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Character: Mare Sheehan

Image via HBO

For fans of series where unusual and terrible things happen in small towns, Mare of Easttown is the ultimate choice. After HBO's greatest hits, like The Outsider, Sharp Objects, and Big Little Lies, comes an intense and riveting character study with Kate Winslet at the forefront. Mare of Easttown revolves around Detective Mare Sheehan and her most recent murder investigation. She's tasked with finding the killer of a young girl and reopening the case of another's disappearance. Easttown is depicted as a stagnant and small place with lots of unresolved trauma and happenings, which is the case for most areas like this one.

Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com describes the atmosphere of the show by saying: "It’s hard to overstate the importance of a world that feels lived-in like this one," adding compliments to Kate Winslet's performance by adding, "She finds so many layers to Mare that other performers would have missed." The show was on numerous lists of the best series of 2021, but it's widely considered one of the best over the last five years. Accompanied by incredible performances by Evan Peters and Jean Smart, Winslet skillfully dives into portraying Mare. According to older interviews about her roles, she surely approached this one with nuance and depth, too. Mare of Easttown is a far cry from her first roles when, as Winslet described in an interview with Woman Magazine, a teacher told her to settle for "fat girl parts." She hasn't settled, and this sort of body-shaming has never stopped her from seeking out bigger and better roles.

