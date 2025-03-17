Katee Sackhoff has portrayed Bo-Katan Kryze in both live-action and animated projects for nearly 10 years, and she’s finally pulling back the curtain on the challenges of doing so. Sackhoff first stepped into the role of the Mandalorian warrior in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 4, Episode 14 “A Friend in Need,” and she has since put on the helmet in Star Wars: Rebels and in the second and third seasons of The Mandalorian. It remains unclear if she will show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu next year, but during a recent panel at Indiana Comic Con where Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in the audience, Sackhoff spoke about some challenges of playing a character in live-action after previously only voicing them from inside a booth:

“I think the biggest one is, when you’re in the recording booth you can just do whatever you want. I don’t stop moving. My body moves, my face movies, my hand moves, I’m so animated. I just never realized how fidgety I am, and in the booth I can do all of that stuff, it doesn’t matter. So when I showed up as Bo and I finally had the suit on, in my mind I thought ‘I need to work on this.’ It never occurred to me that I never questioned how she moved, I never walked like her. That was the biggest challenge for me was nailing down a version of her that didn’t look animated that still had physicality and human movement but was still Bo.”

Despite everything Sackhoff faced when first stepping out of the booth and onto a real set for The Mandalorian, she has knocked it out of the park and become one of the integral parts of the Star Wars universe both in live-action and animation. As Star Wars shifts its focus back to the big screen starting next year, it seems the Disney+ universe built by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau will occupy less space in the overall content model each year, but fans remain hopeful that there will be a place for Bo-Katan Kryze in a Galaxy Far, Far Away no matter how things shake out. There is no official word on a fourth season of The Mandalorian on Disney+, but the next chance for Sackhoff to reprise her role comes next year on May 22 in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

