Katharine Hepburn was undoubetdly a prototype of Feminism during the Golden Age of Hollywood, well-known for eshewing conventions in dressing and behaviour. Whilst her 'box office poison' status may have been related to these transgressions, directors such as George Stevens of Woman of the Year and George Cukor of Adam's Rib ignored the naysayers and created timeless classics led by the celebrated actress. These two comedies show the New Woman in a very different light, the former showcasing what might be considered a more 'performative' feminism, the latter, a glowing depiction of a woman fighting for a cause she believes in. All this, while trying to satisfy man's man, Spencer Tracy.

In 'Woman of the Year,' Katharine Hepburn Plays the 1%

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Woman of the Year's Tess Harding, played by the one and only Katharine Hepburn, is on par with Eleanor Roosevelt. She has a range of interests including politics, literature, humanitarianism, and being insufferable. Critiquing the state of the world on the radio and gracing newspapers with her beautiful face and endless credentials — international universities and multiple languages coming out the wazoo, not to mention the impossible number of friends with post-nominal letters. But she’s not all highfalutin, and makes time to satisfy her Savior Complex by dabbling in the occasional refugee smuggling operation. Upon first viewing, it’s difficult to escape the fact that she is ridiculously attractive. For this reason, one gets the impression an array of outwardly noble, but fundamentally callous acts are more palatable. If she were less easy on the eye, it might be that this well-educated, well-connected and well-meaning-but-missing-the-mark character was less of a hero. A contemporary viewing might classify her as part of the One-Percent.

Harding is introduced as a force to be reckoned with, publicly denouncing the presence of baseball while the world is at war. According to her, such activities are frivolous and unhelpful to a society with greater things to focus on. It is a tidy summation of Tess’ character insofar as it speaks to a strong moral compass, but is self-serving and occasionally ignorant. However in this instance, Ms. Harding is given the opportunity to reconsider- a new spiritual guide in the form of sports writer Sam Craig (Spencer Tracy), who takes her to a game and promptly falls in love, growing giddy as he watches her come to realize the joys of the Common Folk. How quaint they are with their little bats and balls. “Are all these people unemployed?” she asks with sincere curiosity. But being in touch with the great unwashed can’t last forever- there are documents to sign, luncheons to host, and words to say while being ever-so busy.

For his part, Sam goes from enjoying his vivacious wife to tolerating her. He loves her “even when (she’s) brilliant” and is content to be her one-of-the-people handbag for a time, but feeling increasingly unappreciated, begins to grow tired. This could easily reflect badly on the male mentality in Woman of the Year, and it must be said there are plenty of quips about the best women being “illiterate and clean”. But Sam Craig doesn’t want such a woman, and is delighted to marry his personal Susan B Anthony. Cut to the wedding night, a taster of what’s in store for the happy couple, where all attempts at husband and wife getting any further than pleasantries are interrupted by Yugoslavinan statesmen and a parade of excitable groupies.

Sam watches on like a child, shifting from awe to frustration with his wife’s disinterest in his presence and preoccupation for entertaining interlopers. As it becomes apparent that Tess is moments away from asking the rabble to try on his pajamas, he enlists the help of his own friends, who catch on to the reality of the situation and usher the parade out the door. On countless occasions Sam seems to quietly force himself to recall his reasons for loving Tess: She’s vital. She’s active. She’s interested. She’s everything a woman shouldn’t be according to some of the naysayers at his office. These qualities that frustrate are the same ones which drew him to her. And the pins, obviously. Lets not forget that opening shot of the stockings. However, vitality and long legs will only get you so far, and when Tess brings a third party in the form of a Greek refugee (George Kezas) into the already unstable marriage, Sam decides that she has gone too far. In one of her greatest films, The Philadelphia Story, the Katharine Hepburn character is accused by all and sundry of being close to achieving the status of ‘upstanding woman’ “except for one essential: an understanding heart”. Ouch. This is echoed by a number of characters in the 1942 classic, and the identical sentiment is shared by Sam. What makes this assessment all the more difficult for a modern audience is that in the case of Tess, he’s not wrong. Despite skirting around the issue, the adoption of Chris is simply another notch on her credibility belt.

Tess' Act in 'Woman of the Year' Starts as a Means to Save Her Marriage

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Initially, the act is presented as a means to save their marriage, already not the greatest start to reconciliation, but made worse by Tess’ eventual admission that she has become chairperson to a committee in charge of housing Greek refugees. In other words, it’s good optics. But to be fair, it’s not that she expects Sam to stay home and take care of the kid. The fact that she and Sam need to be at a gala dinner is no obstacle either. Needless to say, Sam puts his foot down. Tess stomps hers. He gives her an earful, admonishing her for from every angle: her status, her sex, her personality, until finally declaring that “The Outstanding Woman of the Year is no woman at all”. As it turns out, Tess takes this personally and heads off, solo, opting for the posh dinner over reading bedtime stories. Sam’s diatribe is not his finest hour, but it is clear that Tess was the reason 'puppies aren’t just for christmas' warranted a global campaign. Sam uses the opportunity to return Chris to the orphanage, here presented as a fun-filled, family-friendly house, where the child is greeted by a gang of friends, the implication being that this is the right thing to do. And with the termination of the adoption process, so ends Sam’s dedication to the whims of the missus, packing his bags and heading off into forlorn bachelordom.

But it doesn’t take Tess long to realize that “success is no fun unless you share it with someone”, and true to form it’s an all-or-nothing approach to win him back. As everyone knows, crunchy toast is a gateway drug to Stepford Wife, and Tess embarks upon a scene so drawn-out, one might reassess Tree of Life as being positively edge-of-your-seat. Her attempt at apologizing for being simultaneously dynamic and cruel could have easily been shorter with the advent of the McMuffin, but in 1942 nothing says sorry for being an emotional human like a home-cooked waffle. It all goes awry, with Tess’ lack of prowess in the kitchen being the clincher, and after what feels like three hours, she breaks down, finally defeated by breakfast.

Katharine Hepburn & Spencer Tracy Continue Their Husband & Wife Routine in 'Adam's Rib'

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Which brings us to Adam’s Rib, written by power couple Ruth Gordon and Garson Kanin. A film about democratic partnerships and the law, the 1949 classic sees Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy doing their husband and wife routine. As attorney Adam Bonner, Tracy is sports-loving and laid-back. He does the cooking, the crying, and celebrates his wife’s go-get ‘em attitude. Hepburn is educated, passionate, and a legal-eagle with a penchant for taking on cases that speak to her sense of justice. Their relationship is beautifully democratic, each supporting the other in their work-life, while ensuring plenty of time for cutesy nicknames after their allotted ‘be outraged at the newspaper’ time. But the honeymoon can’t last forever, as a wedge in the form of Warren and Doris Attinger (Tom Ewell and Judy Holliday) threaten to pry the ivory-towered lovebirds apart.

The case begins simply. Doris discovers Warren is having an affair, stalks him through the streets of New York, and shoots him. But nothing is cut-and-dry, as Amanda realizes the abundance of hypocrisy and bias in the judicial systems’ treatment of men compared to women. When Adam is assigned to represent Warren, she can’t help herself, promptly offering her services to Doris in a case that goes from run-of-the-mill cuckoldry to a battle cry for equality. “A boy sows a wild oat or two, the world winks," she says, "A girl does the same: scandal!”

'Adam's Rib' & 'Woman of the Year' Give Us Two Very Different Katharine Hepburn Characters

Unlike the character of Tess Harding, Amanda doesn’t feel compelled to be at the opening of an envelope, nor is she collecting column inches. Maintaining the strength of her convictions and fighting confidently and optimistically for the cause rather than for herself, this Ruth-Bader-Ginsburg-in-a-pencil-skirt demonstrates a society that is reflected in its justice system. The result? Our Hero doesn’t just fight, she wins. A victory for herself, for Doris, and for Womankind! Admittedly in order to do this she must indulge arguments that never knew the term 'sisterhood’, primarily when painting Doris as a devoted wife, parent and homemaker, while Warren’s mistress (Jean Hagen) is reduced to a shameless, unmarried homewrecker. In this instance Bonner’s character is at its most complex and most lawyer-y. She isn’t walking the path of moral superiority, but is happy to be led astray for a greater good.

All this is fine in the courtroom, but what about in the bedroom? It doesn’t take long for Adam to become furious with his wife going from sparring partner to competitor, and throws a tantrum at her disregard for their relationship, the law, and her desire to “be a big he-woman”.

Things go from bad to worse for the once-happy couple when Amanda insists on demonstrating the breadth of womanhood: A cavalcade of women including consultants, chemists, foremen, and the catalyst for Adam’s breakdown — an ex-weightlifter who proceeds to lift the hapless husband above her head in a demonstration of physical strength. To Adam, this is circus is irrelevant to the case, but more importantly, sees him publically emasculated, thus cementing the end of the Bonner marriage. Adam has now completed the shift from ecstatic to venomous at the thought of “being married to what is known as a ‘new woman’”, takes his bat, ball, and blankie and goes home.

Of course this isn’t Kramer Vs. Kramer, so reconciliation is just around the corner. Adam weeps, leaving Amanda touched, primed and ready to apologize for getting carried away — a moment modern audiences would likely rather have seen recognized as her just being good at her job. Once it’s clear the events of the past 101 minutes are water under the bridge, he confesses to his tears being fake. For her part, Amanda doesn’t seem as furious with the fakery as one would expect. After all, equality within the law has been achieved and husband and wife have rekindled their love. Any extraneous matters are laid to rest with a simple “vive la difference.” In the context of what has just preceded, this could be the equivalent of putting your fingers in your ears and screaming “not listening,” but the Amanda Bonner victory remains on record.