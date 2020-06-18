Netflix’s ‘Cursed’ Trailer Asks, What If Excalibur Chose Katherine Langford?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While 13 Reasons Why continues to cruise along on Netflix with the recent release of its fourth and final season, Katherine Langford is moving on to a new series at the streamer. She leads Cursed as Nimue. The show is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend that tells the story from Nimue’s perspective and puts her on the path to great power. After the passing of her mother, she joins forces with a young mercenary named Arthur (Devon Terrell) and the pair attempt to find the wizard Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) to deliver an ancient sword.

The show is based on the upcoming illustrated novel from Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller. When that project was first announced, Wheeler told EW that they hope to “shake the foundations of this beloved mythology and in the process create a new hero for a new age.” Will the duo be able to achieve the same with the Netflix adaptation? We’ll have to wait until the show drops on July 17th to really find out, but this short teaser does show some promise! Langford is clearly a huge talent who most certainly can headline such a substantial production, and the visual style of this trailer does pique interest as well. The slow motion shots with seamless edits is a pretty stunning marketing technique, but it’s the darkness and grit of the material that suggests that Cursed could be a young adult fantasy series with some serious grit to it.

Check out the trailer for yourself at the top of this article and keep an eye out for Cursed which is set to hit Netflix on July 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Cursed: