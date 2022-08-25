Katherine Waterston has been cast in the apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From from Benedict Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch according to Deadline. The project was seen as a hot package at the May Cannes event with production set to begin this month.

The End We Start From is set in London against the backdrop of an environmental crisis that sees the city covered in floodwaters. The situation will see the split of a young family, with a mother and her newborn trying to find a way home amidst all the carnage. Waterston will play the character currently referred to as ‘O’ and the actress is set to star alongside BAFTA and Primetime Emmy winning actress, Jodie Comer. Comer will portray the role of the mother caught in the midst of this chaotic situation.

The feature thriller is adapted from the acclaimed 2017 novel by Megan Hunter. Though we can not say how far the adaptation will stray from the original story, The End We Start From those boasts an impressive team of talented creatives attached to the project making it a potentially interesting watch when it is eventually released. Waterson's credits include her recent performance as Tina Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore part of the Harry Potter spinoff trilogy. Her performance in Bleecker Street’s period romance The World to Come alongside Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby received richly deserved critical acclaim. You will be able to see her in the upcoming epic from Damien Chazelle and Paramount titled Babylon.

The End We Start From will have Mahalia Belo helm the film from a screenplay written by Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession) and adapted from Hunter’s novel. Producers for the feature are Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, Liza Marshall, Sophie Hunter and Amy Jackson. Three of the producers had spoken previously about the project and how it is held close to heart. “The End We Start From is very close to our hearts. Megan’s heart-wrenching novel, and Alice’s wonderful adaptation, present a story about motherhood, separation, social and environmental upheaval, and those primal instincts in us which draw moments of joy and inspiration out of the chaos,” film producers Marshall, Ackland and Clarke said. “We are incredibly excited to have Mahalia and Jodie lead this talented creative team in making what we know will be a resonant, riveting film.“ Cumberbatch, Sébastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget, Eva Yates and Comer will executive produce.

The End We Start From does not have a release date yet.