Plus, she tells us the cool thing Liam Neeson did for her while making 'The Marksman.'

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Vikings.]

With director Robert Lorenz’s action-thriller The Marksman now playing in select theaters, I recently landed an extended interview with Katheryn Winnick. During the interview she discussed what it was like working with Liam Neeson and how he came in on his day off to read lines off camera, what made her want to become an actor, if she had any idea Vikings would be such a huge hit, why she loved playing Lagertha, whose idea was it to have Lagertha die in Season 6, the way she worked with Vikings creator Michael Hirst, and more. In addition, for fans of the his ABC series Big Sky, she talked about how the second half of the season will focus on another book with a new story.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Marksman is about a hardened Arizona rancher (Neeson) living on the Texas border that just wants to catch a break after a rough year. But when he witnesses an 11-year-old migrant (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins, he reluctantly gets involved to try and save the son. Winnick stars as his stepdaughter in the film.

Check out what Winnick had to say below followed by exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis. For more on Vikings, here's my exclusive interview with Vikings creator Michael Hirst on the final season and what fans can look forward to on the sequel series Vikings: Valhalla.

Katheryn Winnick:

What TV series would she like to guest star on?

What movie has she seen the most?

What made her want to become an actor?

How did she get involved in The Marksman with Liam Neeson?

How Neeson came in on his day off to read lines.

Did more people want to visit her while filming Marksman because of Neeson?

Did she ever want to geek out with him on set?

Did she have any idea when she signed on for Vikings it would be such a huge hit?

How she had no idea her character would last to the end.

Why she loved playing Lagertha.

How Michael Hirst wrote every episode.

Whose idea was it to have Lagertha die in Season 6?

How she loved the way Hirst wrote Lagertha off.

What does she think Big Sky would do if they get a second season?

How the second half of Big Sky Season 1 will focus on another book with a new story.

Image via Open Road Films

Here’s the official synopsis for The Marksman:

Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shootout, an injured Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his stepdaughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels.

Image via History Channel

