As fans continue to anticipate the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series in 2022, one of the biggest teases of the show is that it will feature Kenobi reuniting with his former Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker (now Darth Vader). However, another bit of anticipation for fans of the Star Wars prequel trilogy (which ran from 1999-2005) is seeing actors Ewan McGregor (Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Vader) together onscreen again.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, recently talked to Empire about the on-set reunion between the two actors. "The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited," said Kennedy. "They hadn't seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realizing how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers." The last time McGregor and Christensen appeared as the characters onscreen together was in 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (directed by Star Wars creator George Lucas).

Curiously, Kennedy also teased the return of characters from the sequel trilogy. she said:

"Certainly, those are not characters we’re going to forget. They will live on, and those are conversations that are going on with the creative team as well.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi was officially announced at Disney's D23 event in August 2019. "Well, his arc will be quite interesting," McGregor previously said about the series. "I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It's quite something to get over." Christensen was announced to be returning for the series in December 2019, during the Disney Investor Day presentation. Christensen will also be reprising the role in the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson.

The series will be directed by Deborah Chow, who previously directed two episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian. Every episode was written by Joby Harold, who also wrote Army of the Dead for Netflix, directed by Zack Snyder. In 2020, Harold took over as the writer of the series, replacing original writer Hossein Amini.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released on Disney+ in 2022. In the meantime, fans will be able to return to a galaxy far, far away in the upcoming The Book of Boba Fett series premiering on Disney+ on December 29.

