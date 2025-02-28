This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Somehow, Kathleen Kennedy returned. Even though she didn't actually go anywhere. Despite ongoing rumors suggesting she’s being pushed out or that her retirement is imminent, Kennedy herself has now set the record straight—at least for now. Speaking to Deadline ahead of being honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards, Kennedy made one thing clear: she’s not leaving anytime soon.

"The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies. I will die making movies. That is the first thing that’s important to say. I am not retiring."

Following reports that she would be leaving at the end of 2025, Kennedy explained that she has been working closely with Disney leadership on a succession plan—but on her own terms.

"What’s happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob [Iger] and Alan [Bergman] about what eventual succession might look like," said Kennedy. "We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road. We are in lockstep as to what that’s going to be, and I am continuing."

The message seems to be—Kennedy might be leaving Lucasfilm, but she wants to be the one to announce it and she definitely isn't retiring. For now, Kennedy remains deeply involved in the future of Star Wars, producing both the Mandalorian movie and Shawn Levy’s upcoming film, which is expected to star Ryan Gosling.

Speculation About Kathleen Kennedy's Future is "Manufactured"