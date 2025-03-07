As one of Hollywood's most well-known producers, Kathleen Kennedy has been behind some of the best movies of the last few decades. Kennedy has collaborated with such visionary directors as Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis, and Martin Scorsese among many others. Kennedy has shown her ability to identify stories that have become classics. As the president of Lucasfilm, Kennedy also began an entirely new chapter for the Star Wars franchise.

Within Kennedy's vast filmography, there are several that stand out. Some movies, like Cape Fear, showcase Kennedy's ability to work with artists telling twisted yet entertaining stories. Other movies, like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, highlight Kennedy's ability to recognize innovative filmmaking that would stand the test of time. The best movies produced by Kathleen Kennedy feature character-driven stories and memorable world-building.

10 'Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens' (2015)

Directed by J.J. Abrams

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Force Awakens brought the franchise back for a new chapter with a combination of new and old characters and stories. This is Rey's (Daisy Ridley) first outing as a new leader in the franchise as a character seemingly from nowhere. Star Wars: The Force Awakens follows Rey as she comes to terms with what it means to have such exceptional abilities while being targeted by the tyrannical First Order.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is so important because it introduced the franchise to a new generation of fans. Regardless of opinions on the characters or the story, this is a crucial moment in the Star Wars franchise since Lucasfilm was acquired by Disney. This was the first opportunity for Disney, and Kennedy herself, to prove that Star Wars had a future under new leadership. Kennedy and her team were able to do this by continuing the stories of beloved characters and introducing new ones to carry the franchise forward.