Based on the fact that she has produced such all-time great films as Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial, The Sixth Sense, Jurassic Park, and Empire of the Sun, among many others, Kathleen Kennedy has already proven to be a legend within the entertainment industry. Given her outstanding track record, it was not a surprise that she was handpicked by George Lucas to oversee Lucasfilm after it was purchased by Walt Disney Studios in 2012. Under Kennedy’s tenure, Lucasfilm released five new Star Wars movies, several streaming shows, and expanded the scope and fanbase of the galaxy far, far away. Kennedy deserved praise for her leadership of Lucasfilm during an uncertain period in Hollywood, and her possible impending departure signifies a dark period for the Star Wars franchise.

Kathleen Kennedy Revitalized Public Interest in ‘Star Wars'