The cast, director, and producers of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gathered together this afternoon at the Cannes Film Festival to discuss the fifth Indy film. In what will surely be a question at every press conference, the topic of the Writers Guild of America strike came up. After striking on May 1, the WGA has been persistent in their strike to demand fair wages in a changing media landscape. At the conference, both director James Mangold and the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, commented on the strike, giving their support to the writers.

For Lucasfilm, Having So Much in Production Makes Everything Complicated

While every studio and network have things coming down the pipeline, Lucasfilm presented a fairly hefty slate for upcoming projects within the Star Wars universe in April at Star Wars Celebration. Of course, we know that Mangold himself will be directing a Star Wars movie, with Dave Filoni helming another film, and Daisy Ridley returning for the third film. Considering how far out these projects are, along with a whole other slate of television projects—including Season 4 of The Mandalorian which is reportedly delayed—it's unclear how long we will have to wait as the strike continues.

Kennedy spoke in support of the writers, though she gave a rather vague answer about the strike, saying:

"I would like to see the whole situation resolved by truly being in an environment where people can talk about what are some really complicated issues right now that are affecting the entire industry. But when it comes to acknowledging the importance of writing, I think everybody up here has demonstrated that you can't do any of this without great writing. So, all of us, who make movies who create anything on television, I am in full support. I know most people are in full support of the writers getting what they deserve. And I think what's the meta issue here is, how is that being impacted by an industry that's really changing — that's in the midst of change, both technologically and just the basic aspects of how we work. And that's going to take time. And I think that's what everybody's getting ready for, is to take the time that's necessary to try to make sure that everybody can articulate what those feelings are and try to arrive at a resolution around alignment."

James Mangold on the WGA Strike

Mangold himself has a writing credit for Dial of Destiny and discussed working on the script with fellow writers Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. While it's not clear when his Star Wars movie will start production, his next film, A Complete Unknown is currently in pre-production with Mangold serving as a writer alongside Jay Cocks. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning, the film follows a young Bob Dylan (Chalamet) during the beginning of his career.

As both a writer and a director for Indiana Jones and the upcoming film, Mangold commented on the strike mentioning that writers are often the "first to be forgotten" in the process of movie making, saying:

"In terms of the WGA, I'm not sure what the question is, of course, we're not writing now but no movie happens without a great script, and no great script happens without writers, and writers are often—because they're first in the process—they're often also first to be forgotten. I think that is true in so many parts of the business. So I support them in their struggle to get what could be fair for them."

With more people coming out in support of the WGA strike, and the amount of television and film being affected by the strike, it still seems like the climate is uncertain on when the strike will end and when the studios will capitulate to the writers.