With The Kominsky Method Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Kathleen Turner to talk about making the final season of the award-winning show. If you’ve never seen The Kominsky Method, the extremely well made series hails from The Big Bang Theory and Mom creator Chuck Lorre and it’s not at all what you might expect. Instead of a laugh track or characters performing in front of a live studio audience, The Kominsky Method is a single-camera series about people navigating their later years in Los Angeles. The Kominsky Method Season 3 also stars Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment.

While the entire cast is excellent, the main reason I’m such a fan of the series is Chuck Lorre’s writing. Unlike other shows he’s involved with, Lorre writes every Kominsky Method script on his own and each episode manages to find humor in uncomfortable situations. In addition, he writes about subject matter most shows avoid like what happens when you get older and long time friends die. If you’ve never seen an episode, it’s absolutely worth your time.

During my interview with Kathleen Turner, she talked about why she loves Lorre’s writing, what Season 3 is about, making Peggy Sue Got Married with Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola, and share some fun stories about voicing Jessica Rabbit in Who Framed Roger Rabbit and seeing the Robert Zemeckis helmed film for the first time.

Image via Netflix

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by The Kominsky Method Season 3 synopsis.

Kathleen Turner:

What does she remember about making Peggy Sue Got Married with Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola?

What was her reaction when Robert Zemeckis pitched her on voicing Jessica Rabbit and seeing Who Framed Roger Rabbit for the first time?

Talks about Chuck Lorre’s fantastic scripts.

What Season 3 is about.

Here’s the synopsis for The Kominsky Method Season 3:

Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) has to navigate what aging looks like without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side in the final season of The Kominsky Method. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy's ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair's famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser). This season of The Kominsky Method deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual. Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers and Haley Joel Osment reprise their guest starring roles. Both funny and poignant, the Golden Globe Award winning The Kominsky Method is a half-hour single camera comedy created by 9-time Emmy Award Nominee Chuck Lorre. Lorre, Al Higgins and Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. The third and final season consists of six episodes.

Image via Netflix

