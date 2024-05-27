Kathleen Turner became a pivotal force on the silver screen during the 1980s, initially gaining notoriety for Romancing the Stone and the steamy romantic thriller, Body Heat. Known for her distinctive husky voice and sultry good looks, Turner was born in Springfield, Missouri, and started her acting career in the early 1970s, appearing in local theater productions and eventually on the Broadway stage. In 1981, she made her film debut in Body Heat, skyrocketing her to stardom and establishing her as one of the decade's most popular sex symbols.

To avoid being typecast as the classic femme fatale, Turner turned to more romantic and comedic roles, appearing in hit films such as John Huston's Prizzi's Honor, Peggy Sue Got Married, and The War of Roses. Due to severe health problems, Turner's leading lady career took a bit of a beat seat, but she continued to work, starring in House of Cards, Serial Mom, and The Virgin Suicides. Today, Turner remains active, appearing in guest roles on television and minor parts in popular films, but out of her list of filmography, including The Accidental Tourist and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, these are the 10 best Kathleen Turner movies, ranked.

10 'House of Cards' (1993)

Director: Michael Lessac

After the unexpected death of her husband, Ruth Matthews decides to move her and her children back to their family home in a quiet suburban town, hoping it will help them grieve and move on with their lives. Her son, Michael (Shiloh Strong), manages to adjust to his surroundings but her daughter, Sally (Asha Menina), begins to show unusual behavior and starts building houses out of playing cards and photographs. When Matthews is court-mandated to have Sally see a professional, she is introduced to Jake Beerlander (Tommy Lee Jones), who specializes in child autism.

Turner delivers one of her best dramatic performances in the 1993 film, House of Cards, which is a telling story about love, grief, and understanding carried by an exceptional cast. Initially, the film earned mixed reviews from critics, but some praised the film for addressing uncommon and difficult subjects as well as the well-rounded characters who, despite a predictable finale, remained genuine and heartfelt in the end. Even though House of Cards wasn't a major box office hit, Turner still gives a riveting portrayal of a mother and grieving wife that is an absolute must-see at least once in a film fan's lifetime.

9 'The Accidental Tourist' (1988)

Director: Anne Tyler

When Macon (William Hurt) and Sarah Leary's young son is murdered, the traumatic event takes a toll on their marriage and results in Sarah moving out. After enduring a freak accident, Macon is bound to crutches and moves back in with his siblings at their family home, where he meets a lively dog trainer, Muriel (Geena Davis), and the two strike up a friendship. Word of Macon and Muriel's newfound relationship eventually reaches Sarah, who tries to reconcile with her estranged husband, leaving Macon to make a difficult decision.

The romantic drama, The Accidental Tourist, is based on the 1950 novel of the same name written by the film's director, Anne Tyler. The film gives an in-depth look into the aftermath of a traumatizing event, and while other films may portray the characters in a consistent sympathetic light, it doesn't shy away from the genuine follies and flaws of human nature. Turner gives a bittersweet performance as a grieving mother and desperate wife trying to hold on to what little of her past life she has and while she resorts to manipulation and other unflattering behavior, she still manages to earn sympathy from audiences. The Accidental Tourist received positive reviews, earning four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Screenplay, and ended up winning for Best Supporting Actress for Davis.

8 'Serial Mom' (1994)

Director: John Waters

Turner stars as a picturesque housewife and devoted mother, Beverly Sutphin but when her son's teacher speaks negatively of her pride and joy at a parent-teacher conference, she runs the woman down and kills her. After the terrible event, Sutphin surprisingly develops an insatiable desire to kill and goes on a relentless killing spree, but after racking up a body count of six, the local authorities eventually catch on to her and her murderous rampage.

Serial Mom is an outlandish dark comedy directed by the legendary John Waters and also stars Sam Waterston, Ricki Lake, and Scream star, Matthew Lillard. Turner is simply sinister but hysterical as the wholesome mother and wife turned menacing murderer and instead of choosing to play her downward spiral into madness with the go-to Waters' campy tone, she instead resorts to a sense of realism, creating a rather terrifying and convincing character audiences could imagine living next door to them. Despite earning a mixed response, a majority of critics praised Turner's performance in Serial Mom, noting it as brilliantly bold and fiercely hilarious.

7 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Director: Sofia Coppola

In Grosse Pointe, Michigan, a group of neighborhood boys, now grown men, recall their childhood during the 1970s and their secret affection for the lovely Libson sisters, whose untimely demise continues to haunt them. Through a series of flashbacks, the men reflect on the mystery surrounding the all-American sisters who appeared to have the world at their fingertips, and as they unravel the girls' strict home life and longing for freedom and expression, they begin to realize the age-old saying; things aren't always what they appear to be.

The Virgin Suicides is a fascinating look into the world of American adolescents and is based on the 1993 novel by the same name written by Jeffrey Eugenides. Turner takes on the role of the girls' mother, Mrs. Lisbon, who, despite her good intentions and devotion to her family, somehow pushes her daughters to the edge of no return. Even though Turner has a minor role, her character plays a vital part in the Libson girls' choices. While she believes she is doing right by her girls, her and her husband's strict rules inevitably cause their daughters' doomed fate. Most would feel hatred towards Turner's character, but her gut-wrenching performance is one that heavily resonates with audiences long after the credits have finished rolling.

6 'The War of Roses' (1989)

Director: Danny DeVito