Kathryn Bigelow will always be known for her work directing Zero Dark Thirty, the 2012 political thriller starring Chris Pratt and Jessica Chastain, and now her next project just got a thrilling new update. After reports of casting had been dropping like a breadcrumb trailer throughout 2024, Netflix has officially announced Bigelow's next movie will be released later this year in the Fall. The film still does not have an official title and plot details are being kept under wraps, but the script comes from Noah Oppenheim, and it will feature a star-studded ensemble led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson, with Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, and Jason Clarke filling out the rest of the cast. Bigelow will also produce alongside Oppenheim and Greg Shapiro.

Bigelow has been absent from the big screen for quite some time; her last directorial outing came in 2017 on Detroit, the R-rated true-crime thriller starring John Boyega and Anthony Mackie, but she has not directed anything in the eight years since its release. The film cost $34 million to make yet only earned $23 million at the worldwide box office, but box office results won't be an issue with her newest film as it will likely go straight to streaming on Netflix. Bigelow's work on Zero Dark Thirty was five years before she teamed up with Mackie and Boyega for Detroit, and the legendary action thriller that also stars Mark Strong and Joel Edgerton can currently be watched on Netflix. Bigelow also teamed up with Jeremy Renner and Guy Pearce in 2008 for The Hurt Locker, the R-rated war thriller streaming on Prime Video.

What’s Next for the Stars of Bigelow’s Newest Pic?