The next movie by Kathryn Bigelow just got a major update, according to Deadline. Moses Ingram and Tracy Letts have joined the cast of the upcoming film. The premise of the project remains under wraps, but according to the report, it might deal with the White House taking on a national crisis. Ingram and Letts will be joining a cast that already includes Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee and Gabriel Basso. As the cast of Bigelow's next project continues to grow, more details about the plot of the movie might be revealed. A release window for the film hasn't been set by the streaming platform.

Moses Ingram's popularity increased once she was hired to star as Reva Sevander in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Star Wars television series allowed the performer to step into the shoes of a dangerous antagonist in a thrilling adventure that featured the return of Ewan McGregor to the titular role. Ingram will also be seen in Lady in the Lake. The new Apple TV+ limited series will be centered around an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder. But when Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) becomes obsessed with two particular murders in her community, her career will change forever.

Tracy Letts has built a wonderful career for himself thanks to the power of storytelling. Before even joining the ensemble cast of The Big Short, the performer dedicated the majority of his career to theater as both an actor and a writer. Letts won a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize thanks to his work in August: Osage County. The acclaimed performer will be a magnificent addition to the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's next movie. It remains to be seen how the filmmaker will surprise audiences once the movie hits Netflix in the near future.

Kathryn Bigelow Returns to the Big Screen

Kathryn Bigelow hasn't directed a major feature in years, which is why Netflix jumped at the chance of featuring the next project by the filmmaker in their catalog. The last movie Bigelow directed was Detroit. The engaging period drama focused on 12th Street Riot that took place in the titular city. John Boyega, Will Poulter and Algee Smith starred in the story that took on the responsibility of depicting a major historical event. After seven years of not releasing a movie, it's time for Kathryn Bigelow to return to the craft that earned her so many accolades thanks to The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

A release date for Kathryn Bigelow's next project hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.