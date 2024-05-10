The Big Picture Kathryn Bigelow will direct a thriller for Netflix about the White House's response to a missile threat.

Previously attached to the Netflix film, Aurora, Kathryn Bigelow has now been confirmed to helm a different movie. According to Puck’s reporting, the acclaimed director will now be directing a new film for the streaming platform. The unnamed film will reportedly be a thriller that follows the White House and their response to a missile threat on American soil. While not formally announced, reports indicate that the film will be announced at the Netflix Upfronts.

This adds further intrigue to the scrapped film, Aurora. The movie was an adaptation of the David Koepp book of the same name. The story appeals to real-life anxiety, revolving around characters in the midst of a catastrophe. After a solar storm knocks out the power across the country, Aubrey Wheeler must reunite with her estranged brother, Thom, in the center of a crisis. Bigelow was initially attached to direct the film but separated from the project due to unpublicized circumstances. Though this action could have put a kink in Bigelow’s relationship with Netflix, it appears that no bridges were burned. She is starting production on the high-stakes film from screenwriter Noah Oppenheim. Nevertheless, there are some rumors of friction behind the scenes. Dan Lin has recently taken over for Scott Stuber as Netflix’s Chairman of Film for Netflix. With this has come some challenges. Puck reported that Bigelow grated at requests for the film to cut its budget and length.

Kathryn Bigelow’s History of Being An Artist

The specifics of why Bigelow left the Aurora project may never be known, but it shouldn’t surprise fans of hers that is reportedly irritated with Netflix. Already, there has been some friction with what happened with Aurora and now it appears that her new thriller is being cut down. Though it is reported that the two came to terms with the film, Bigelow deserves more respect than that. The filmmaker has been behind some of the best cult classics of the past four decades. The surfer crime film, Point Break, needs no introduction as it is the rare film that has something for everyone. Heists, sports, and romance, this film has been remade for a reason. She is also the creative behind Near Dark, arguably the most underrated vampire film of the past century. Not to mention that Bigelow is an Oscar winner.

Bigelow is an artist in everything that she does. Viewers will have to see how her newest venture shakes out when it premieres on Netflix.