The Big Picture Kathryn Hahn is excited about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Agatha Harkness in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Hahn appreciates the contrast between her role in Tiny Beautiful Things and her role as Agatha, noting that the two projects were very different.

Hahn feels grateful to work with Jac Schaeffer again and would work with her for the rest of her life, comparing their collaboration to an "experimental theater group."

Kathryn Hahn is riding high at the moment. For most fans, the project they're most anticipating is her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her role as Agatha Harkness, the witch of Westview who haunted Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' WandaVision in 2021. Speaking with Collider's Taylor Gates, Hahn couldn't hide her excitement at the prospect of returning to Westview as the titular character in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

During the interview, Hahn discussed her Emmy-nominated as Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things, a dramedy where her marriage is in distress, her daughter hates her, and her job is at risk. Noting how wildly different Clare was from Agatha, she expressed her appreciation of the contrast in styles between the two jobs.

"These two projects could not have been more different from each other and could not have asked more different things of me, but a part always takes a little something from you and also gives a little something to you. So yes, of course, there was a call and response between the two of them because it's me, it's my life, it's my humanhood stepping from one to the other. I don't know if I could exactly say what it was, but she, of course, prepared me for the witch."

Taking Hahn's lead, Gates revealed her own excitement at the prospect of the series, which Hahn enthusiastically agreed with, although she confessed that, as expected, she could reveal nothing new. "I can't say anything, but I'm so excited! You know, it's interesting you say that because my whole experience with Marvel, starting with WandaVision and then Agatha — everyone talks about the machine of Marvel, but I've really felt like I've been in this amazing splinter circus that has felt so trusted and so off to the side," said Hahn.

Kathryn Hahn Is Also Grateful to Work With 'WandaVision's Jac Shaeffer Again

Image via Marvel Studios

Hahn went on to compare the cast and crew of the project to that of an "experimental theater group" and expressed her gratitude to Marvel President Kevin Feige for not just allowing her to return to the character of Agatha, but for also reuniting her with Jac Schaeffer, who did such a wonderful job with bringing WandaVision to life in such difficult circumstances during the pandemic. Indeed, such is Hahn's admiration for Schaeffer's work, she admitted she would work with the filmmaker for "the rest of [her] life".

"Kind of like this experimental theater troupe or the wicked stepsisters. It feels like we're getting away with murder with what we're being able to do. It really feels thrilling, and I’m just so grateful to Kevin [Feige] for letting us do our thing and letting Jac do her thing, which is just extraordinary. I would work with Jac Schaeffer for the rest of my life. I just love her voice."

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is now set for a fall 2024 release on Disney+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.