While Deadpool and Wolverine reigned over the box office for Marvel Studios in 2024, Agatha All Along took fans down the Witches Road on the small screen. The Kathryn Hahn-led series kept us glued to our seats and guessing the next turn through the week. The series features some great performers, including Patti LuPone and Joe Locke and it thoroughly entertained MCU fans and casual on-lookers alike. Fans would certainly love to see the beloved witch in the MCU again and in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress hinted at Agatha’s future.

The series that was initially deemed a Limited Series also bagged Hahn a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The change of category was addressed by Hahn on the red carpet as she hinted where Agatha can pop up next. "I know. Was it always in Limited Series? I'm not sure, but yes, we all were like, 'Oh!' But I think there's a show about Vision coming, so it could be... we don't know." When asked what might be coming down the pipeline in the near future, Hahn slyly responded, "I really don't know. I really don't know, but I would play her forever if I could. I love her so much."

Agatha Will Evolve Further in the MCU

Agatha was first introduced in WandaVision as the titular character’s nosy neighbor Agnes. However, we later find out Agatha was manipulating Wanda for her powers. The character became an instant fan favorite, which led to the stand-alone series. The series further opened doors to the supernatural side of the MCU with the inclusion of several witches and familiars with its intriguing, enchanting story, turning Agatha into a ghost at the end. Speaking of Agatha’s future, showrunner Jac Schaeffer previously revealed, “It wasn’t about killing off the character.” She further teased:

"It was about the evolution of this character: What is her next phase? I still feel like there’s more road to explore with Agatha as a ghost. Get ready."

The finale of Agatha All Along saw Billy aka Wiccan (Locke) and the titular witch setting out to find Tommy. Where and how they’ll find him remains to be seen. We still have the Vision Quest series that Hahn mentioned in her comments, so it remains to be seen if Billy and Agatha’s path leads them to cross paths with Paul Bettany’s character or Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) in the future.

Till then, Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+. You can check out Hahn’s comments above.

