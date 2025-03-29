Audiences were captivated by both WandaVision and Agatha All Along when they aired in 2021 and 2024 respectively. The MCU shows delved into another side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, witches. In WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen reprised her role as Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch, and we were also introduced to Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. It would be three years later that Agatha would get her own show, Agatha All Along. Now, Hahn, while on Mythical Kitchen's Last Meal, has revealed she wants a rematch. While she listed off a few names such as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), she also said, of course, she'd want to see Agatha and Wanda rematch.

Could Agatha and Wanda Rematch in a Future MCU Project?

The thing about both character is as it stands in the currently main MCU universe, both characters are dead. Agatha died and returned as a ghost at the end of Agatha All Along and as far as fans are aware, Wanda died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If there's the ghost of Wanda Maximoff lingering around somewhere in the main MCU, seeing the two battle it out, as ghosts, would be entertaining, but unlikely as the cost to CGI something like that would be through the roof. It could be possible, if a little MCU magic makes Agatha not as transparent as we see her at the end of Agatha All Along. Finding some magical science way to explain a more corporeal appearance while being technically dead, and finding something similar for Wanda could up the chance to see the pair rematch from beyond the grave.

Agatha's reveal on WandaVision, complete with one of the catchiest songs of 2021, gagged viewers for weeks to come. And it wasn't so much that they were or weren't right about her being Agatha Harkness (as she'd been going by Agnes in Wanda's witch hex) but rather just how masterfully the reveal was done. The reveal played on the existing television tropes, taking fans through the decades of Wanda's witch hex and how Agatha played into the illusion in order to lure her abilities out. Though it was Wanda who got the last laugh at the end of WandaVision, putting Agatha under the spell she'd just lifted for everyone else, for three years, Agatha eventually broke free. Getting her powers back, stolen by Wanda at the end of WandaVision is what kicked off the events of Agatha All Along. The characters have been intertwined even if we haven't seen them on screen together since 2021, and it would definitely be huge for fans to see them together again.

