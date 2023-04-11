Kathryn Hahn's latest television effort, Tiny Beautiful Things, debuted last week to positive reviews praising her performance. The actress spent decades as a familiar but underrated supporting player before rising to the big leagues during the 2010s thanks to her work in comedies like Bad Moms, critical darlings like Transparent, and cultural phenomenons like WandaVision.

Hahn will next lead Marvel's highly-anticipated miniseries Agatha: Coven of Chaos, surely adding another critically-acclaimed project to her resumé. Indeed, many of her most famous movies and tv shows have been critical darlings, achieving high scores in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Family Fang' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Jason Bateman directs and stars in the 2016 black comedy The Family Fang. The actor stars opposite Nicole Kidman as two siblings who must discover if their parents' recent disappearance is genuine or part of one of their elaborate hoaxes. Hahn plays the younger version of the siblings' parents, Camille, who put them through all kinds of shenanigans as children.

Reviews from The Family Fang were positive. Most praise went to Kidman, with Bateman's performance and directing also attracting positive comments. Hahn's role is small but meaningful, and critics noted her contributions to making the film memorable and, above all, funny.

9 'Captain Fantastic' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Viggo Mortensen received his second Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2016 dramedy Captain Fantastic. The plot centers on Ben, a man whose family must return to society after spending a decade living in isolation. Hahn plays Harper, Ben's snobbish sister-in-law, who tries to convince him to change his lifestyle.

Captain Fantastic received positive reviews, particularly for Mortensen's performance. However, the film's young performers also received considerable acclaim, with many critics believing they were just as, if not more important than, Mortensen to the film's success.

8 'I Love Dick' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Hahn and Kevin Bacon co-star in the 2017 Prime Video comedy I Love Dick. The plot revolves around Chris, a woman who accompanies her husband to a new city, where she becomes romantically interested in his sponsor, a charming and wealthy man named Dick. As her infatuation grows, she begins writing sexually-charged and explicit letters to Dick while questioning her life and marriage.

Reviews for I Love Dick were highly-positive. Hahn's performance was universally acclaimed, with many considering it among the best in her career. The show's treatment of adult themes like marriage, identity, and sexuality also received praise, as did Bacon's performance. Unfortunately, the show was canceled after season one.

7 'Tiny Beautiful Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Adapted from Cheryl Strayed's eponymous book, Tiny Beautiful Things stars Hahn as Clare, a troubled writer who reluctantly becomes an advice columnist. Juggling the past and present, the show deals with Clare's insecurities and fears as she finds herself through this new opportunity.

Tiny Beautiful Things received praise from critics. Most agree the show does little to subvert the genre's well-known tropes and offers a somewhat by-the-numbers story that can easily be found in many other similar shows. However, Hahn's central performance is so compelling and nuanced that she more than makes up for any flaws in the narrative.

6 'Transparent' (2014-2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Joey Soloway's Transparent was a triumph for Prime Video. Disgraced actor Jeffrey Tambor starred as a trans woman named Maura, whose transition shook her family's seemingly conventional lifestyle. Hahn plays Raquel, Maura's family's rabbi and the ex-fiancée of Maura's son, Josh.

Transparent attracted critical praise throughout its run. Tambor received rave reviews for his work, although the acclaim spread to the rest of the cast as the seasons went on. Gabby Hoffmanand Judith Light earned significant praise, receiving Emmy nominations for their performances.

5 'WandaVision' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starred in the first and best MCU Disney+ show, WandaVision. The story follows Wanda and Vision as they settle into a seemingly normal life in the small and seemingly idyllic town of Westview, where not everything is as it seems. Hahn plays the show's main antagonist, Agatha Harkness, who manipulates the events behind the scenes to acquire Wanda's powers.

WandaVision received acclaim from critics, who considered it the most daring and original MCU project in years. Hahn's performance attracted rave reviews, earning her an Emmy nomination and securing her a crucial place in the MCU's future. Hahn will reprise her role in the upcoming and highly-anticipated spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

4 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In 2022, Hahn was part of Rian Johnson's ensemble mystery comedy Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film features Daniel Craig's return as detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to tech billionaire Miles Bron's private island for a weekend celebration that soon becomes a murder mystery. Hahn plays Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut and a close friend of Bron's.

Like its 2019 predecessor, Glass Onion received critical acclaim and is often considered among the best murder mystery movies; Johnson even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. The film's ensemble received critical acclaim, although Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe were singled out by most reviewers.

3 'Private Life' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Hahn co-stars with Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti in Tamara Jenkins' 2018 comedy-drama Private Life. The two actors play Richard and Rachel, a middle-aged couple dealing with infertility while struggling to adopt a child and keep their marriage afloat.

Private Life received near-universal acclaim. Critics lauded Jenkins' writing and directing and Hahn's central performance while commending the film for dealing with mature and potentially thorny subjects with care and remarkable empathy. Hahn received a Gotham Award nomination for her best performance, with many considering it among her best.

2 'Central Park' (2020-)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The animated sitcom Central Park centers on a family living in the titular New York City landmark who must protect it from a greedy land developer. Hahn voices Paige, an ambitious reporter and mother of two who longs to prove herself while working at a medium newspaper.

Central Park has received universal acclaim from critics and audiences. Significant praise has gone to the show's catchy tunes performed by the main cast, which also includes Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr. Apple TV+ has not yet renewed the show for a fourth season, but hopefully, fans will see this charming show again.

1 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales, a young boy who becomes Spider-Man and joins other multiversal variants to protect his universe against the Kingpin. Hahn voices Dr. Olivia Octopus, Kingpin's scientific advisor, who uses a series of mechanized arms.

Widely considered an animated masterpiece, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse received universal acclaim and won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Hahn's performance as the villainous Doc Ock attracted positive reviews, as did the film's unique animation style, themes, and treatment of the Spider-Man lore.

