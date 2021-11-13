They also reveal what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series.

With the first three episode of The Shrink Next Door now streaming on AppleTV+ tomorrow, I recently got to speak with Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson about making the limited series. If you haven’t seen the trailer or heard the wild true story it’s based on, the eight-episode series explores the bizarre relationship between Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Will Ferrell) and his psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Paul Rudd). Over the course of their series, we see how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into something far more sinister when Herschkopf inserts himself into every part of Marty’s life. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn as Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister, and Casey Wilson as Bonnie, the wife of Dr. Herschkopf. The series is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz and written by Georgia Pritchett (who is also the showrunner).

During the interview, Hahn and Wilson talked about what it was about the material that got them involved, the way Dr. Herschkopf uses small moments to gradually take over Marty’s life, how many takes were ruined from people laughing, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the series, if Hahn has an update on the WandaVision spinoff (Agatha: House of Harkness), and Chop't salad. In addition, they revealed what someone should watch if they have never seen anything either of them had done before.

Image via AppleTV

RELATED: ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Review: Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd Play Against Type and Give Two of Their Best Performances

Watch what Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson had to say in the player above and below is a list of exactly what we talked about.

Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson

Some unplanned Chopt salad endorsements.

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

The way Paul Rudd’s character uses small moments to gradually take over Will Ferrell’s life.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of the series?

How many takes were ruined because of people laughing?

What’s the status of the WandaVision spinoff (Agatha: House of Harkness)?

What was it about the material that made them want to be part of it?

Image via AppleTV

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd on ‘The Shrink Next Door’ and the Wild True Story About a Psychologist and His Patient They also both reveal what was it about this project that made them want to do it.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email