Just a few weeks after she and Aubrey Plaza successfully crushed our souls in Agatha All Along, Kathryn Hahn has officially set her latest project — and it will see her walking down a very different kind of road. The actress has added her name to the ever-growing call sheet for the third season of Kevin Hart’s comedy series, Die Hart. She joins a quartet of new talent to jump onboard the Roku Channel production alongside Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Red One), Tony Cavalero (The Righteous Gemstones), and Anna Garcia (Fly Me to the Moon). The quadruple casting keeps up with the names the series has had over its first two seasons, previously featuring the likes of John Travolta (Grease) and Josh Hartnett (Trap), with Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) holding down a permanent spot opposite Hart as Jordan King.

In a sort of art-imitating-life scenario, the first season of Die Hart introduced Hart as himself — a comedian ready to take a walk on the wild side and give the pulse-pounding world of action a try. He gets trained by the best in the biz, Ron Wilcox (Travolta), to remold his career into that of an on-screen hero. Of course, things go off the rails and Hart finds himself in some real life-threatening trouble. Now going into its third season, Die Hart will follow the actor who has had his fill of throwing and receiving punches. He’s proved to the world and himself that he can be that sort of leading man, but now he’s after the praise of critics. It’s through this journey that his path will cross with the infamous director, Jackson Pepper (Simmons), who will help the actor on his quest for acclaim, but will inevitably get him involved in something nefarious.

What Kind of Characters Will the New Recruits Be Playing?

Close

As for Hahn, she’s set to appear in the upcoming season as Jillian Avery. Sticking close to her life, Hahn’s character is an award-winning actress at the top of her game, with studios lining up to sign her on for their next project. At the other end of the fame spectrum is Garcia’s Pearl, an up-and-coming actress willing to do just about anything to land her name on the call sheet of one of Jackson Pepper’s productions. Finally, Cavalero will pick up the badge of Agent Fisher, an FBI agent who isn’t all he seems.

Audiences can tune into the Roku Channel on December 13 for the next season of Die Hart. In the meantime, you can head to the platform and get caught up on the first two installments.

Watch On Roku Channel