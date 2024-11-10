Kathryn Hahn: a comedic genius and drama expert. The actress has been on the scene for decades, performing on both the large and small screen in various supporting and lead roles. Time and again, Hahn has showcased just why she is one of the best in the business, with a wide range of quick improv quips and heartfelt monologues that have viewers excited about seeing her performances.

Whether she is playing the best friend in films like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or an evil witch with a sad backstory in the television show Agatha All Along, Hahn always brings an emotional complexity to her characters. The actress has gone from a funny friend in supporting roles to a leading lady who can convey what she’s thinking without ever speaking a word. As far as her best movie and television performances go, these are just the start.

10 'Bad Moms' (2016)

Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore

Image via STX Entertainment

A fun comedy featuring the iconic actresses Kristen Bell as Kiki, Mila Kunis as Amy, and Hahn as Carla, Bad Moms brings viewers on a wild ride of overworked, unappreciated moms who want nothing more than to relax and have some time for themselves. Of course, a wild night out and running for PTA president against a “popular mom” isn't all the movie is good for. It showcases different parenting approaches, including that of Carla's hands-off style that other moms don't really understand.

A foul-mouthed force of nature, Hahn's character Carla is the “cool mom” who is pretty much considered a town outcast. A single mom who is hands-off with her son, Carla steals the scenes she's in and has the most quotable lines in the film. Hahn delivers an electrifying performance as the baddest of the bad moms and even has a mild character arc as Carla becomes more invested in her son's life by the end of the movie. With hilarious reaction shots and wild antics, Hahn delivers a hysterical performance that showcases her comedic expertise.

9 'How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days' (2003)

Directed by Donald Petrie

Image via Paramount Pictures

Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is a journalist for Composure magazine in one of the iconic 2000s rom-coms, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. In order to help her friend, Michelle (Hahn), when she's put on the spot after a nasty break-up, Andie comes up with a stellar idea. She pitches a “how to” list of everything women should not do in a relationship – “How to lose a guy in 10 days.” So, she goes undercover and begins dating Ben (Matthew McConaughey). Of course, it’s a rom-com, so Andie vents to Michelle about the relationship, Ben finds out about her article (and she finds out she was part of a bet), and yet, they still wind up together in the end.

While she is a minor side character in the film, it is pretty much impossible for viewers to take their eyes off Hahn whenever she is in a scene. Her character is over-emotional, thinking she can't hang onto a guy because she's not pretty enough. In all actuality, it is because she is a little clingy and loves to overshare. Hahn takes the trope of an insecure woman and over-exaggerates each aspect to the point of hilarity. Her comedic prowess really shines as Michelle.

8 'Mrs. Fletcher' (2019)

Created by Tom Perrotta

Image via HBO

A different take on the coming-of-age trope, Mrs. Fletcher is less coming-of-age and more midlife crisis. It follows the title character, played by Hahn, a divorcee who wants to reinvent herself after sending her only child off to college. Now an empty nester, Eve Fletcher's friends think she should put herself out there since she is a single lady. With a job she hates, viewers watch as Eve tries to reinvent herself into someone she likes, a person who mingles with younger guys and has sexual exploits without thinking twice.

Hahn's ability to portray a distressed woman with low self-esteem and then go a full 180 and show her enjoying herself is a testament to her wide range. She stitches together awkward handshakes and interactions with fun car singalongs and fake smiles, pretending everything in her life is alright. Mrs. Fletcher is an emotional character study led by a luminous Hahn at the forefront who gives a transformative performance.

Mrs. Fletcher Release Date October 27, 2019 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Jackson White , Owen Teague , Cameron Boyce , Domenick Lombardozzi Casey Wilson , Jen Richards , Rashad Edwards , Cheech Manohar , Gabrielle Hespe , Josh Pais , Christine Evangelista , Kelly Lamor Wilson , Maxwell Whittington-Cooper , Tina Fabrique , Sheila Tapia , Neil Casey , Chris Henry Coffey , Carmen M. Herlihy , Lauren DiMario , Tania Khalill , John James Cronin Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Tom Perrotta Character(s) Eve Fletcher , Brendan Fletcher , Julian Spitzer , Zach , George , Jane Rosen , Margo Fairchild , Curtis , Sanjay , Farrah , Barry , Bethany , Becca , Troy , Senior Center Woman , Emily , Devin , Peter Expand

Mrs. Fletcher is unavailable to stream in the U.S.

7 'I Know This Much Is True' (2020)

Created by Derek Cianfrance

Image via HBO

Based on the Wally Lamb novel of the same name, I Know This Much Is True follows the story of identical twins Dominick and Thomas (Mark Ruffalo) as they go through life living with Thomas' paranoid schizophrenia. It is a show about family, life, and how a shared trauma can bring people together, such as Hahn's character Dessa, who is Dominick's ex-wife and won’t give up on him, even after their divorce and the loss of their infant daughter. She comes to Dominick in a series of memories, both loving and heartbreaking; but, it is the memories that, in the end, bring them back together.

During an interview with BriefTake, Hahn described her experience working on the miniseries as one of the creative highlights of her career. She knew going into the project that the content wasn't light and that it was going to take a level of compassion for the source material to really tell the story. Hahn did not disappoint, bringing a level of empathy and complexity to the character of Dessa, as she is often seen as devastated in her relationship with Dominick but also tragic, as she is almost trapped in a world of trauma.

Watch On MAX

6 'Transparent' (2014-2019)

Created by Joey Soloway

Image via Amazon Studios

Transparent follows the trials and tribulations of the Pfefferman family as the patriarch announces they're a trans woman. The show portrays a family looking for guidance as they journey into a new chapter of their lives. Through a lot of drama and laughter, the family looks toward Rabbi Raquel Fein, played by Hahn, to help them navigate their new normal and to be their spiritual guide; and, of course, Hahn does not disappoint in her role.

A character who seems to have all the answers, Raquel does what she can to help the Pfeffermans find a sense of family through spirituality. The thing is, her complexity comes when she begins facing her own journey of self-realization, questioning her faith and guidance as she experiences loss with a miscarriage and a hard breakup. Hahn wasn't afraid to expose the character's flaws on screen, portraying a Rabbi who, at the end of the day, has questions and real-life experiences that need to be inwardly recognized and expressed just like everyone else.

Transparent Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2014 Cast Gaby Hoffmann , Jay Duplass , Melora Hardin , Jeffrey Tambor Kathryn Hahn , Judith Light Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

5 'The Shrink Next Door' (2021)

Created by Georgia Pritchett

Image via Apple TV+

Based on a true crime podcast by Joe Nocera, The Shrink Next Door is a harrowing true story of what happens when a vulnerable person gets conned by an opportunistic narcissist. The story follows Marty (Will Ferrell) as his sister Phyllis (Hahn) pushes him to see a psychiatrist to help him with his anxiety. Insert Dr. Ike (Paul Rudd), a guy who slowly but surely begins to insert himself into Marty's life, alienating him from his sister and taking overall advantage of Marty's financial situation (he's loaded) and generosity. Even though Hahn plays a minor character in the miniseries, the actress proves that she should be in all black-comedy productions.

Taking on the serious yet comedic role of Phyllis, albeit with dry humor, Hahn did her homework. According to the actress, when she spoke with Newsweek, she video chatted with the real-life Phyllis a few times, getting her side of the story and what actually happened during the thirty years Marty had Ike in his life. She plays the role of a concerned yet annoyed sister and hits all the right marks with an emotional performance as someone who doesn't want her brother to change but has no way of stopping his relationship with a con man.

4 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' (2018)

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Following the story of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he goes from a rebellious teenager to a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is everything fans want in a superhero origin story. Having trouble controlling his new powers, Miles embarks on a wild quest with Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and other “Spider-People” after they are brought to his Earth due to a collider explosion, a machine built by Kingpin's (Liev Schreiber) henchman, including his lead scientist, Doctor Olivia “Liv” Octavius (Hahn). Like any good origin story, Miles learns to control his powers and, with the help of his new friends, ends up beating Kingpin and handing him and his cronies over to the authorities.

Hahn's portrayal of Doc Ock was a surprise, as people weren't expecting a female version of the character. It was a welcome addition, though! Hahn brought complexity to the character and depth that's needed in a Spider-Man antagonist. Although a small role, Hahn's voice work proves she is able to take on any part and make it her own. Viewers can probably agree that Hahn's comedic abilities and flare for the dramatic make her a great villain!

Rent on Prime Video

3 'WandaVision' (2021)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

Image via Disney+

Avengers: Endgame is over. The heroes have dispersed and are attempting to live normal(ish) lives. For Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), that means moving to Westview, New Jersey, and putting the entire town under an illusion, pretending Vision (Paul Bettany) is still alive and playing the "all-American family" in the suburbs. This includes a nosy neighbor in the form of Agnes, aka Agatha Harkness, who is jealous of how easy magic comes to Wanda when she's been studying the art for centuries. Bringing in similar ideas, costumes, and set pieces from iconic sitcoms like I Love Lucy and Bewitched, WandaVision begins to unravel when the title characters begin to suspect something is wrong with the town and how they are living.

Agatha, being the devious witch she is, knows what is happening to Westview and just wants to know how powerful Wanda really is, resulting in a final battle at the end of the series between the two. Hahn straight up delivers in this role, making it seem as though Agnes is nothing more than that neighbor who won't leave the party at the end of the night. Viewers were astounded to learn that she is a parasitic witch who wants Wanda's power for her own. Hahn takes comedy and drama and is able to switch back and forth at the drop of a hat, showcasing her range and ability to transform characters from their facades to their true selves.

2 'Agatha All Along' (2024)

Created by Jac Schaeffer

Image via Disney+

Taking place after the events of WandaVision, Hahn is back and badder than ever as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along. In order to get the powers the Scarlet Witch stole from her, Agatha forms a rag-tag sort of coven with Teen (Joe Locke) and journeys down the Witch