Mrs. Fletcher, based on Tom Perrotta's novel of the same name, tells the coming-of-age story of a woman rediscovering her lust for life after losing her sense of self. Both tender and unapologetically explicit, the HBO miniseries stars Kathryn Hahn as the titular Mrs. Fletcher, navigating the clumsiness of middle-aged sexual awakening. As a must-see following her recent critically acclaimed role on Agatha All Along, the limited series explores identity, loneliness, and sexual liberation. But as the show was one of the best in the 2019 season, Hahn's masterful portrayal of a mother experiencing her personal renaissance is the heart and soul of Mrs. Fletcher.

Sex, Moms, and Alcohol Are on the Menu in 'Mrs. Fletcher'

Eve Fletcher has hit a wall. A single mother and divorcee in her mid-40s, her life has revolved around managing an assisted living facility and parenting her son, Brendan (Jackson White), who has left for college and taken Eve's sense of purpose with him, all while stubbornly holding a torch for his absentee father, Ted (Josh Hamilton). Eve, feeling a void in her life begins to explore her own previously ignored identity, desires, and sexuality, and finds herself drawn to online pornography and casual relationships.

The (privately) unabashed pleasure she derives from this begins to translate to a sense of confidence and independence, and Eve begins to experience a renewed lease on life after years of sexual repression in her failed marriage to Ted. Mrs. Fletcher alternates between Eve’s journey of self-discovery and Brendan’s challenges adjusting to college life, culminating in a crossroads for both mother and son.

'Mrs. Fletcher' Is One of Kathryn Hahn's Most Emotional Performances

Close

Hahn carries Mrs. Fletcher on her back with a brilliant portrayal of Eve. She is no stranger to playing brash, sexually liberated women. Just look at her performances in Bad Moms and Parks and Recreation) to great comedic effect, but she puts a spin on a familiar trope by expertly balancing the comedy of Eve's life with sorrow. In this role, Hahn bares it all — literally. After abruptly leaving a blind date that threatens to keep her set in her way, Eve escapes to the assisted living facility she manages and strips naked before diving into the facility's pool. It's one of the series' most emotional moments, a symbolic rebirth for Eve, and the sense of freedom it evokes is bittersweet. There is at all times a subtle sadness in Eve, who seems to relish her budding sensuality while living with the regret of not having begun her journey earlier, and it's this subtlety that drives home Hahn's performance. Both vulnerable and empowering, Hahn balances moments of insecurity with bursts of sensual liberation.

Sex and sexuality are used as answers to, or at least coping strategies for, the problems in Eve's life. Brendan invites his father, who cheated on Eve and left to start a new family, rather than Eve to Parents' Week at his college, so Eve destroys the care package she prepared and masturbates while eating the cookies she made for him. Eve feels embarrassed after kissing her co-worker, Amanda (Katie Kershaw), so she calls in sick to work and spends the day exploring her kinks before picking up a stranger at a party and going home with him. Following this hook-up, though it explicitly did not live up to her sexual fantasies, Eve walks around the city deliriously happy, and proud of herself. But the moment is again tinged with melancholy, and a distinct loneliness. Though the series is branded as a comedy, the resonance of Hahn's performance comes from the show's powerfully quiet moments. She masterfully conveys the complexities of longing, regret, and self-exploration, making her journey as an aging woman relatable and authentic. Whether navigating the awkwardness of new desires or the bittersweet reality of empty-nest syndrome, her performance elevates Mrs. Fletcher beyond cliché, presenting her as a fully realized, flawed, and evolving individual.

Mrs. Fletcher is a true love letter to women attempting to rediscover themselves. Hahn, who was also a series producer, expressed a desire to have Eve's story shown through the female gaze, which resulted in the series being exclusively directed by women, and the sense of empathy this lends the show cannot be overstated. Featuring solid writing, transgender representation, and even one of the beloved Cameron Boyce's final performances, Mrs. Fletcher, above all, boasts Kathryn Hahn at her very best.

Mrs. Fletcher is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Mrs. Fletcher Release Date October 27, 2019 Cast Kathryn Hahn , Jackson White , Owen Teague , Cameron Boyce , Domenick Lombardozzi Casey Wilson , Jen Richards , Rashad Edwards , Cheech Manohar , Gabrielle Hespe , Josh Pais , Christine Evangelista , Kelly Lamor Wilson , Maxwell Whittington-Cooper , Tina Fabrique , Sheila Tapia , Neil Casey , Chris Henry Coffey , Carmen M. Herlihy , Lauren DiMario , Tania Khalill , John James Cronin Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Tom Perrotta Expand

Watch on Prime Video