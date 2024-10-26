Though Kathryn Hahn has only recently (finally) been given her flowers for her performances in WandaVision and Agatha All Along (seriously, this is way past due), she's been an established industry veteran for decades, particularly when it comes to supporting roles in comedies. In fact, prior to pivoting toward leading roles in shows like Tiny Beautiful Things and Mrs. Fletcher, scene-stealing supporting roles were Hahn’s bread and butter. Look no further than her recurring role in NBC's Parks and Recreation, the wildly popular Amy Poehler-led mockumentary sitcom, for evidence of her ability to commandeer an audience. Hahn's brief stint in Pawnee, Indiana is part of what makes Parks and Recreation still so enduring, and her episodes are essential viewing if you're looking to round out your Kathryn Hahn education after Agatha All Along.

Kathryn Hahn Played Leslie Knope's Rival-Turned-Ally in 'Parks and Rec'

Image via NBC

On Parks and Recreation, Hahn's Jennifer Barkley is introduced in Season 4 as a cut-throat campaign manager hired to manage Bobby Newport’s City Council campaign against Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Full of one-liners and brutal honesty, Jennifer views the campaign as a game of chess played against herself and heavily discounts Leslie's campaign as a real threat. As a power player who cut her teeth running campaigns in Washington, D.C., Jennifer is a persistent thorn in Leslie's side, often several steps ahead of her strategically. She provides a great foil for Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Leslie's boyfriend and campaign manager.

After Leslie wins the election, Jennifer offers her begrudging respect and later teams up with Ben to run a congressional campaign in Washington. She continues to make brief but memorable appearances for the rest of the show’s run, recruiting Ben for and later advising him on his own run for Congress. Jennifer notably returns to Pawnee after Leslie loses her recall election to provide some much-needed advice. After telling Leslie to set her aims higher than local government, Jennifer caps off the conversation with her most iconic line: “And you can trust me, because I don’t care enough about you to lie.”

Jennifer Barkley Was 'Parks and Rec's Most Iconic Recurring Character

Close

Even among a strong ensemble cast, and numerous guest stars over seven seasons, Hahn's portrayal of the Kellyanne Conway-esque Jennifer Barkley is memorable almost a decade after the show ended. Despite only appearing in ten episodes of the show’s 125-episode run, Jennifer is Parks and Recreation’s most beloved and hilarious recurring character. Endlessly quotable, Jennifer is a character with zero filter, and viewers couldn’t get enough of her — whether she was being openly hostile toward Ben and Leslie’s children or Irish good bye-ing Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) after a one-night stand.

As Jennifer Barkley, Hahn commanded every scene she appeared in, with her performance even earning her a 2012 People's Choice Award for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series — the only member of Parks and Rec's extended cast to do so. Hahn even (briefly) shared a scene with her future Agatha All Along co-star Aubrey Plaza, who was a main cast member for all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation, in Season 5's "Halloween Surprise." After 2020's COVID-spurred Parks and Rec reunion, a second (mini) reunion took place on the red carpet of the Agatha All Along premiere, when Amy Poehler and Adam Scott attended to support their former co-stars. It's clear that Kathryn Hahn (and Aubrey Plaza), despite headlining a major Marvel project, haven't forgotten their Pawnee roots.

