April is going to be another killer month for the horror genre. Arguably the most exciting film to be biting its way to theaters this month is Abigail, the new Universal Monster film from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Scream VI). With just a few short weeks to go until this blood-sucking nightmare releases, the second trailer just debuted to the delight of many horror fans. However, enthusiasm surrounding the film isn’t just limited to moviegoers, as star Kathryn Newton has shared new behind-the-scenes images of her character Sammy from Abigail.

Posted to Newton’s Instagram, the two photos show off her stylish criminal’s tattoos. There are two particular ones that are sure to make genre fans smile. “BBY GRL”, slang for “Baby Girl”, is branded across her knuckles while the rather vulgar “F*** MOM” is sketched out on her palms. Newton wrote, “In celebration of Abigail tickets on sale now and a new trailer… counting down the days till u can count the tattoos I had for Sammy I love this role and this movie! Bbygrl shout out to our directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for never telling me no!!!! This is ur fault!!!!!!!” There are many hooks that have had genre fans gravitating towards this monster bash, but in terms of characters, we really know nothing substantial about them. However, what we do know is that Sammy is one of half a dozen criminals that have been hired House on Haunted Hill-style to watch over a little girl (unknown to them to be a vampire) they kidnapped in a locked down mansion. They’re all under fake identities, so that only added to each character’s mystery. From the trailers and behind-the-scenes footage, Sammy seems to be the most rebellious of the bunch with a great sense for colorful fashion. Her tattoos also visually distinguish her from the rest of the group, which, from the images, indicate she may have some unresolved “mommy issues”. Because of that, it’s going to be fun to see how they develop Sammy as a character along with how well she plays with her new criminal “friends”.

Kathryn Newton Is Modern Final Girl Royalty

Like her co-star Melissa Barrerra, Newton has quickly become one of the most beloved actresses in the horror genre in the last decade. Newton would get her big genre break in the underrated Paranormal Activity 4. She would then start the decade off with a bang, starring in the horror comedy slasher Freaky in 2020. However, 2024 has become Newton’s most predominant year in horror. She started off the year with Lisa Frankenstein, a horror comedy that has already gained a heavy cult following despite its disappointing box office return. This is where Newton arguably gave the best performance of her young career, as she perfectly balanced camp and sophistication like a gleefully chaotic pinball machine. Abigail looks to be more of the same charming effort from Newton. Also, from what we’ve seen so far, it might be her toughest genre test yet, as previews have shown her character Sammy in some rather tough terrain. This includes being submerged in a pile of dead bodies.

Abigail releases in theaters on April 19, 2024. Until then, you can view Newton’s full behind-the-scenes post below.

