Freaky (2020) came and went, like a drip of blood rather than a splatter of guts, without the hype it deserves. A shame because it’s a hell of a good time from director Christopher Landon, who also made the equally fun Happy Death Day (2017). Landon has since gone on to criticize the day-and-date release strategy for movies, saying the studios should “protect it for theatrical or just go all in on streaming.” This modern slasher with a unique story has an equally unique lead. Kathryn Newton doesn’t deal with the typical slasher premise: no babysitter gig gets upended on Halloween night, no pair of killers blame their crimes on scary movies, and a knife-gloved dream-boogeyman is absent. Instead, Newton is caught in a body swap, blurring the line between Final Girl and a slasher villain.

High School is Full of Many Monsters

Image via Universal Pictures

Millie (Newton) is surrounded by a family she isn’t very open with. An older sister and local cop Char (Dana Drori) can’t stand how much their mother Coral (Katie Finneran) coddles Millie. Instead of going to the homecoming dance, Coral wants to spend time with her youngest daughter at a regional theater performance of Wicked. She gets caught up in an onslaught of high school abuse the moment she steps through the doors. A jock runs up to scare her, for no other reason than to see her jump back into the lockers, Ryler (Melissa Collazo), leading a posse of mean girls, insults Millie’s clothes, and wood shop teacher Mr. Bernardi (Alan Ruck) berates her, “Once again, Miss Kessler is holding up the class — and once again, Miss Kessler is unprepared," rolling his eyes, not wanting to see her tears welling up.

RELATED: Why 'Freaky' Is "The Goriest Disney Movie Never Made" According to Director Christopher Landon

Millie’s best friends offer support, but it can only do so much. You turn to Josh (Misha Osherovich) if you want sarcasm, scoffing, “Your mom’s superpower is guilt. Now you’re gonna miss the homecoming dance to go watch some hag in green face hanging from a wire?” Nyla (Celeste O'Connor) is who you turn to for a deeper introspection; she tells Millie, “I don’t want you to wake up one morning and realize your whole life passed you by because you were busy being everything to everyone else — but you.” It’s a loaded line, hitting home the dilemma within Millie.

She’s lost her father, this grief a main factor in hiding in her shell. Thanks to an Aztec dagger, Millie accidentally switches bodies with the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) during an attack, stuck in someone else’s body representing her feelings of personal misplacement. On Wednesday the 11th, the Butcher slaughters a group of teens ; on Thursday the 12th, Millie has a miserable day at school; on a freaky Friday the 13th, Millie will learn she can’t be closed off from loved ones who can help her. Freaky isn’t only about the kills and thrills, though it has plenty of it; Millie’s external and internal struggles are just as crucial. Vince Vaughn is great in bringing the threatening, silent personality to the Butcher. Once Millie is in his body, the actor channels a more vocal vulnerability, but it’s Newton who balances the body swap's tone, ensuring the plot device works.

Don’t Underestimate the Quiet Ones

At the start, Millie is a wallflower, a similar attitude to an older prototype of Final Girls when they were meeker, like 1978’s Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Which is why, after the Butcher trades places, it’s jolting in the best sense when Newton turns into an impassive, cold-blooded threat. No one suspects the danger she poses. A lack of facial expression helps Millie resemble the blank face of a lake-rotting hockey mask or Ghostface’s, well, face. The Butcher adjusts to his new body, Newton using her shoulder to primitively budge open the door to Char’s room. In a nod to high school classic, Heathers (1988), The Chordettes’ “Que Sera, Sera” plays as the Butcher marches into school. Cheerleaders are cartwheeling and performing, but he walks right through, unafraid of a kick to the face, a level of confidence wallflower Millie wouldn’t attempt. Then the oldie song dies down, “Don’t Trust Anyone!” by $uicideboy$ thunders out, everyone suddenly pays attention to this once invisible teen.

In his original body, the Butcher snaps a tennis racket to impale both pieces into a victim’s head, and then he adapts to what Millie can offer. In the role, Newton doesn’t yank, fling, or do anything strenuous to get Ryler into a cryotherapy tank (every high school should get one), she tells the mean girl it’s a good hiding space. Ryler, gullible and hungry for gossip, steps inside, and it sends her to an icy fate. A similar taking-advantage-of-the-situation occurs in a brief struggle with Mr. Bernardi. The Butcher wounds the teacher, the incapacitated man perfect for the Butcher to slide into the spinning teeth of a table saw.

Because of the movie’s campy tone, red is a motif, in the blood-stained Universal logo, the title cards for each date, and the red leather jacket the Butcher wears as a cooler, edgier version of Millie — a big contrast to the drab sweaters original Millie wore. Later, he uses an assortment of weapons, from a packing hook to end one jock and a chainsaw to off another. Kathryn Newton went on to explain in a Collider interview how the chainsaw was very real, not a haunted attraction prop, and she had to repeatedly rehearse starting it up. It doesn’t matter Vince Vaughn isn’t the actual Butcher for too long, Newton delivers the killer instinct to the monster for a majority of the runtime.

Exposing A Bleeding, Beating Heart

While Final Girls can be loners, usually the only ones to make it out alive from their movie, Millie can only make it to Saturday the 14th by relying on the fighting support of loved ones. Josh, Nyla, her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton), and her family do their part in protecting Millie. She has to open herself up to this support, while developing a healthy boost of self-confidence from her stay in the hulking body that people are afraid of at first sight. It’s what makes the ending gratifying; Millie has evolved for the better, turning a terrible situation around in her favor.

This isn’t the first slasher from director Christopher Landon, who creates distinct, quirky premises. There are plenty of elaborate and memorable kills, but there’s an equally strong emotional component. In Happy Death Day, Tree (Jessica Rothe) is a college student who can’t seem to stop dying. A masked slasher attacks her on her birthday, each death bringing her into a cycle of repeating the same day, again and again. Unlike Millie, Tree is full of mean girl mannerisms, the demeaning attitude part of a defense mechanism, because like Millie, Tree has lost a parent and she hasn’t been able to process it. The frequent expiration dates force Tree to confront the pain of the loss.

For Happy Death Day, a Final Girl embraces death in order to live another day, should it ever arrive. Landon pushes it further with Freaky by trapping a Final Girl in the slasher’s body, empowering her from this predicament. Laurie, Nancy (Heather Langenkamp), and Sidney (Neve Campbell), among many others, came before to expand on what it means to have their characters confront inner demons and fight back against slashers to their specific horror movies. When she’s Millie and when she’s the Butcher, Kathryn Newton adds her own distinct entry to the pantheon of Final Girls and slashers.