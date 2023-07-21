While Phase 4 of the MCU might have been a mixed bag in terms of quality, one thing Marvel Studios consistently deliver on is their casting; from the beginning, with Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Iron Man, up to now, with standouts such as Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, Marvel's casting is often a highlight of their respective projects. However, Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania shows one casting choice could have gone very differently, revealing Kathryn Newton, who plays Cassie Lang, originally auditioned for the role of Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

The actor even got so close as to film a screen test with Jeremy Renner, who co-led the show as the titular hero, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, who was eventually cast in the role of Bishop. While the screen test didn't secure Newton the role in the Disney+ series, with producer Trinh Tran revealing "I think in the back of [Marvel boss Kevin Feige's] mind, he had Hailee as Kate" after just one meeting, it did catch the eye of Quantumania director Peyton Reed. "I'd seen Kathryn in a screen test she had done for another Marvel role, and I was like 'wow'," he said, adding that "She has this brightness to her, she's funny. She has this youthful optimism about her." The director made the decision to cast Newton as Cassie, the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who would be stepping into a larger role in his third Ant-Man movie after previously appearing as a young child.

After Avengers: Endgame's five-year time jump however, Cassie was aged up, and was played in that film by Emma Fuhrmann, who Newton replaced. Of the decision to recast the role, Reed previously said "[Cassie's] gotta be sharp, and quick, and funny. And also, [Newton] is an athlete. She's a world-class golfer. She has the physicality for the role. And just someone who can seem like Scott Lang's daughter. You know, what does she pick up from him? What does she go against? She's got the heart of Scott. She's also got a bit of that sense of humor, a bit of that messy quality."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Hayley Atwell Calls ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Cameo “Frustrating”

Marvel Didn't Tell Furhmann She Had Been Replaced

Furhmann's recasting was met with controversy online however, when the actor revealed that she was only made aware that she had been replaced when she saw the news online. She took to Twitter to write "Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU." She added, "I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds."

You can watch Assembled: The Making of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney+. Check out Newton's screen test below: