She’s only 25 years old, but Kathryn Newton has been a mainstay on TV and movie screens since she was a child. Along the way, she has been supporting players in smaller works to the lead of major films. Now that she’s on the verge of her biggest role yet, having been cast into the MCU as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s time to take a look at 11 past performances that helped shaped the young actress’ career to this point.

Louise Brooks in ‘Gary Unmarried’ (2008-10)

Newton began acting at age 4, landing a several-year stint on All My Children. Her first bigger TV role came at the age of 11 as part of the two-season CBS series Gary Unmarried. Starring the likes of Jay Mohr and a pre Key & Peele Keegan-Michael Key, the plot centered around Gary (Mohr), who has just gone through a divorce and begins to settle into his new life that sees him sharing custody of his kids. Newton plays his daughter, Louise. She wasn’t the original Louise, with the role having been recast after the pilot. Louise is a firecracker who isn’t afraid to speak her mind, a smart preteen who is curious and cares about the environment as well.

Alex Nelson in ‘Paranormal Activity 4’ (2012)

Newton had a smaller role in 2011’s Bad Teacher, but the next year is when her career really skyrocketed, thanks to landing the lead in this very popular horror franchise. Written by Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day), who would later come back into Newton's career, she shines by showing her wide range of acting abilities. This isn’t a sitcom. Newton had to show her dramatic chops while also being able to quickly flip a switch and play scared so believably that it would scare the audience as well. While the film fell into the trap of doing the same old things, it was still a worthwhile watch to discover the new talent in Newton.

Darlene Bell in ‘Lady Bird’ (2017)

A few years later, she would appear in Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age film that went on to be nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture. Saoirse Ronan was the titular star, but Newton plays Darlene Bell, a big glasses wearing teen, and fellow Catholic school student to Lady Bird. Bell is the friend of Beanie Feldstein’s Julianne. While she wasn’t the focal point this time around, having Newton in such a critically acclaimed film showed that she hadn’t been pigeonholed into being typecast as simply a horror actress.

Angela Hayes in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ (2017)

Newton is the focal point in this movie, even if she’s not the lead. That would go to Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, who both won Oscars for their roles. The powerful plot revolves around McDormand as a mother who is trying to find the person who killed her teenage daughter. When she feels that the cops aren’t doing enough, she puts up billboards around town looking for help. Newton’s role is as the deceased daughter, Angela. That means she’s not in the movie much. Her scenes are flashbacks, but they are important ones. McDormand might be the star, but without Newton showing us a three-dimensional character worth caring about, nothing else works.

Amy March in ‘Little Women’ (BBC Miniseries, 2017)

Not to be confused with the feature film that would come out a few years later, this BBC miniseries is equally impressive. Based on the popular novel series by Louisa May Alcott, the miniseries was helmed by Vanessa Caswill. As one of the famous March sisters, Amy March, (Maya Hawke is here as well as Jo March), Newton found herself surrounded by some acting powerhouses in Emily Watson and Angela Lansbury. Still, she is not outshone as the youngest March girl, and undergoes a well acted coming-of-age.

Julie Decker in ‘Blockers’ (2018)

It’s safe to say that this film is the exact opposite of Little Women. A raunchy comedy that sees three overprotective parents (John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz) on a mission to stop their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. Newton plays the daughter to Mann’s single mother, Lisa, and along with her two best friends, is in a pact to get laid. While it can be an over-the-top sex comedy, there are also many down to earth moments, such as seeing Lisa and Julie clash as the growing teen is desperate to get away from her mom’s clingy attention. It’s also a sweet movie about the importance of close friendships, no matter what age you are.

Ivy Burns in ‘Ben Is Back’ (2018)

Image via Roadside Attractions

This serious drama stars the likes of Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges, and is written and directed by his father Peter Hedges. Lucas plays the titular Ben, the son of Roberts' Holly Burns. Newton plays her other child and brother to Ben. It’s a hard watch, as Ben is a drug addicted teen who is now back home after being in rehab. Though the story is mostly about a mother’s unconditional yet tested love for her son, Newton shows how it feels to be the other child in the family and how she is affected as well.

Lucy Stevens in ‘Detective Pikachu’ (2019)

Image via Warner Bros. and Legendary

Ryan Reynolds voiced Pikachu in this much anticipated film inspired by the Pokėmon phenomenon. This quirky film, in which Pikachu becomes a detective, stars Newton and Justice Smith as the two human characters accompanying Pikachu. In a co-lead role, she plays a wannabe reporter, who along with her Psyduck, joins in on the adventure to find the missing father of Smith’s character, Tim. While it’s a fun flick, with some awe-inspiring visuals and great chemistry between its cast, the bizarreness doesn’t overshadow the film’s abundance of heart.

Allie Pressman in ‘The Society’ (2019)

The last few years have seen Newton appear in several impressive series like Halt and Catch Fire and Big Little Lies, but we’re going to take a look at this Netflix favorite where she is the main star. Though it only lasted one season, thanks to having the misfortune of debuting just before the COVID pandemic, this teen series was well received. It tells the story of a town where almost everyone vanishes, leaving a few teens alone to take control of the community. Newton’s Ally doesn’t want the job, but it’s up to her to take charge and become the leader of this new society.

Millie Kessler in ‘Freaky’ (2020)

Image via Universal Pictures

Eight years after Paranormal Activity 4, Newton got the chance to work with Christopher Landon again, this time in a film he directed as well. The film gets your immediate attention with its brilliant premise, a horror version of Freaky Friday, but this time it’s a teenage girl named Millie who switches bodies with a serial killer (Vince Vaughn). Vaughn gets a lot of laughs for playing a scared girl in a grown man’s body, but equally fun is Newton going against expectations and playing a psychopath in the body of a high schooler. This works beyond its premise for two reasons. One, Millie in her first scenes is played with such depth that you want to see her make it back to her body later. And two, when Newton is wild eyed and murderous, it’s believable; when in the wrong hands, it could have been a joke.

Margaret in ‘The Map Of Tiny Perfect Things’ (2021)

KATHRYN NEWTON as MARGARET and KYLE ALLEN as MARK in THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS

Another film with a clever premise is this Groundhog Day influenced story released on Amazon Prime that sees Kyle Allen’s Mark as a teen living in a time loop. Thinking that he’s alone, he is shocked to find that someone else, Newton’s Margaret, is stuck in the time loop as well. Mark wants to find a way out, and thinks that finding all the tiny perfect things in the world might help them escape, but Margaret doesn’t want to leave. The reasons behind Margaret's insistence that they stay are heartbreaking, but leads to a beautiful conclusion. Newton is great at playing someone who is both guarded and broken, but who desires more.