Misery is Kathy Bates' all-time best performance — by far. Nothing else comes even close, but we're sure you knew that already. However, we're really underselling it with that statement, as Kathy Bates' performance as Annie Wilkes in the notorious Stephen King adaptation is not only her career-best role, it's also one of the greatest horror/thriller performances ever put to screen. A good amount of credit for that can be given to Rob Reiner's direction and William Goldman's screenplay, but the real star of Misery is undoubtedly Kathy Bates. While the Matlock star is well-known for her impeccable range, other notable performances by Kathy Bates range from downright hysterical roles like in The Waterboy to effectively dramatic ones like in Richard Jewell which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Just about every aspect of why we love Kathy Bates is on display in Misery. There's humor, drama, error, and so much more present in her portrayal of Annie Wilkes, thus making her one of the most nuanced, believable, and intimidating characters in all of cinema.

Annie Wilkes Is Introduced as a Friendly Good Samaritan in 'Misery'

The torrid tale of Misery begins with Paul Sheldon (James Caan), a beloved author who is best known for his work "Misery" series of novels. Disaster strikes when Paul is involved in a debilitating car accident in the middle of nowhere. Thankfully (or perhaps, unfortunately), Paul is found by a woman named Annie Wilkes, who begins to nurse Paul back to health. Annie just so happens to be a superfan of the Misery novels, which is the first of many red flags that Paul slowly begins to become aware of.

Annie Wilkes' introduction in Misery is a far cry from other notorious villain introductions in horror films like Freddy Krueger's (Robert England) first chase in A Nightmare on Elm Street or Ghostface's mind games in Scream. Annie Wilkes initially comes across as a perfectly normal person. Sure, she's a bit eccentric and her calling herself Paul's number-one fan is a little creepy, but she more than makes up for that by nursing a wounded man back to health...right? The brilliance of Annie Wilkes' character and Kathy Bates' effective performance illustrates one paramount fact — Annie Wilkes is a master manipulator whether she intends to be or not. She is so good at earning Paul's trust and coming across as a kind savior that she convinces him to be the one to initiate a conversation about swearing in his books. They're able to have a mostly mature conversation about why Paul wants his characters to curse until Annie has her first of many major outbursts. Still, even then, Paul isn't phased by her anger and probably writes it off as a mere strange occurrence.

Kathy Bates Makes Annie Wilkes a Villain We Love to Hate and Hate to Love

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Kathy Bates' portrayal of Annie Wilkes walks that fine line between a reprehensible human being we want to look away from and an entertaining antagonist we hate to love and can't help but watch. It's the sweet spot that all horror movie villains try to aim for and is the reason why they become pop culture icons. Make a villain too scary, and you run the risk of making them too unlikable. Make them a little too entertaining and there's the chance they won't come across as intimidating. Had any other performer played Annie Wilkes besides Kathy Bates, the character could have fallen into either of those two camps.

To put it bluntly, Annie Wilkes can be genuinely funny. There's something clearly and hysterically ironic about someone who is perfectly okay with kidnapping, torture, and murder, but gets offended at the slightest curse word. It's simply not possible to release a sensible chuckle at the very least the moment Annie Wilkes says "He didn't get out of the cockadoodie car!" On paper, that line alone could undo over an hour of steady tension and development, but in the case of Annie Wilkes, Kathy Bates makes it an awkwardly funny moment that further cements her character as an unstable monster.

Annie Wilkes' Believability is What Makes Her So Scary

Image via Columbia Pictures

If there's one genre that gets consistently screwed over at a prestigious awards show, it's horror, so how did Misery succeed in slipping through the cracks? There's a variety of reasons, most stemming from just how good Kathy Bates is at playing a brilliant nurse, an obsessive fan, and a sadistic sociopath all in one character. However, there's an even more key component to the success of Kathy Bates' portrayal — she makes Annie Wilkes feel like a person who could actually exist. Given that this is a story about a famous and prolific horror novelist that was originally written by a famous and prolific horror novelist, it's not too far-fetched to suggest that this is a more personal story about Stephen King. Personal or not though, Annie Wilkes feels like a person who could genuinely exist in the real world; someone who you would walk past on the street and never give a second thought to. Like any human being, Annie Wilkes has her limits, and the various and complex emotions that Kathy Bates employs to mask said limits are eerily realistic.

While more supernatural horror figures might benefit from short-term scares, a character like Annie Wilkes stays with you like a bad memory. In fact, that's exactly how Misery ends, with Paul Sheldon fearing that one day he'll have another encounter with another crazed fan. He now has to live in constant fear, looking over his shoulder for the rest of his entire life. Some may call that an overreaction, but his experience with Annie Wilkes is living proof that obsessive, entitled super fans exist (though this is common knowledge to the average terminally online Star Wars fan).

Kathy Bates is reportedly retiring after her tenure on Matlock, assuring that her prestigious career will end on a high note. She may have joked at the recent Emmy Awards that it was difficult to get a date after making Misery, but what that movie really did was cement something we really knew all along: Kathy Bates is one of the best and most versatile performers of all time.

Misery Release Date November 30, 1990 Director Rob Reiner Cast Richard Farnsworth , James Caan , Lauren Bacall , Frances Sternhagen , Kathy Bates Runtime 107 minutes Writers Stephen King , William Goldman

Misery is available to rent on Amazon.

