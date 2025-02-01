While showrunner Noah Hawley is busy making FX's upcoming Alien: Earth, a potential sixth season for the Fargo TV series may be on the back burner for some time. If you're yearning for more while you wait, your options include a joyous binge through Seasons 1-5 or rewatching the original Coen Brothers film. Or, if you're interested in a deeper dive, another Fargo exists. A 1997 pilot, directed by none other than the great Kathy Bates​​​​​​, went unaired until 2003 when it was presented as a one-off TV movie.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen's 1996 instant classic set the tone for dark, crime-related comedies for years to come. The film was so well received that this initial attempt at a Fargo series picked up the same narrative, continuing the story of a pregnant Minnesota police chief named Marge Gunderson. The role that Frances McDormand made famous was played by Edie Falco, preceding her iconic turns in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie.

Kathy Bates' 'Fargo' Pilot Is a Forgotten Time Capsule of Hollywood Talent

Image via MGM Television

Surprisingly fresh off filming for her role in Titanic, Kathy Bates shifted to the director's chair, a rare occurrence in her long and lauded career. Bates certainly understood the aura achieved in the Coens' Fargo. The cadence and dead-pan delivery are all present. Moreover, if it was never going to be McDormand continuing the role, Falco was an excellent choice to fill Marge Gunderson's shoes. After opening with a surprise murder, we reunite with Marge, where she's discussing the new case with her colleague, Lou (Bruce Bohne), mixed with mundane chatter about art and the effects of paint fumes around babies, before shifting to discussing her pregnancy. That's Fargo's casual regard for murder if I've ever seen it.

It's not exactly a shock that the series wasn't picked up. Without the Coen Brothers' writing, attempting a 1-to-1 semi-recreation may have been an unintentional setup for failure. Existing within the same narrative, sans the Coens' unmatched multilayered wit, leaves everything feeling a bit hollow. The charming, smaller scale of this Fargo more closely resembles a stage play, as if the original film was adapted for Broadway (maybe it would've worked better that way, actually...). Still, the pilot has some great performances, particularly Rondi Reed, who's been criminally underutilized in Hollywood. Reed immediately cranks the caliber of the pilot from the moment she begins to speak. As Mrs. Anderson (the wife of one of our murder victims), Reed sets the tone for rather goofy Midwesterners in peril. She stops in a salon to get her nails done, recounting the goings-on of her kids, including one of them dabbling in Scientology.

The 'Fargo' Legacy Found New Life at FX