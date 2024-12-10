There's a moment very early on in Matlock, a reimagining of the original TV series developed by Jennie Snyder Urman, in which Kathy Bates character, Madeline "Matty" Matlock, says that because old people become invisible, nobody sees them coming. Looking back over the body of work the actor has accomplished, the same can be said for her. She jumps on you when you least expect it, disarming you with her forthright and genuine portrayals.

Call it acting chops, screen presence, or charisma, but there's no unanimity for this hard-to-pin-down quality because it's not that common. Some have it, some don't. Kathy Bates falls squarely in the former group. Matlock isn't the first time she's done it. In the seventh decade of her life, with more than half of it spent winning fans' hearts, Kathy Bates has proven again and again that she carries oodles of this secret sauce, making each role uniquely hers. In fact, Bates has hinted that she might hang up her boots once Matlock ends, which makes this the perfect moment to savor her unique skills. What better way to do that than revisiting Harry's Law, a legal dramedy by David E. Kelley in which Bates showcased the same brand of no-frills truth, humor, and warmth that people can't get enough of in Matlock?

In 'Harry's Law,' Bates Shines Brightest in Her Ability To Blend Humor and Humanity

Close

Harry's Law is a gripping legal drama starring Bates as Harriet (Harry) Korn. In Harry, Kelley relies on Bates' genuinely outsized personality to shine through. And it works as Harry, a gun-toting no-holds-barred lawyer, lets judges, criminals, and pretty much anyone who goes against her get a dose of her mind. The show starts with Harry being fired from her job as a patent lawyer due to her laid-back nature and complete lack of interest. Things go from bad to worse when she's struck by a man trying to end his own life. From there on, it's a comical chain of events as Bates character winds up in a seedy part of Cincinnati where she's accidentally hit by a car driven by Adam Branch, (Nate Corddry), a fellow lawyer weary of corporate life.

Just like Newton needed an apple to the head to discover gravity, for Harry, these two near-death experiences inspire her to open a new law office. Granted, it's a leap, but it wouldn't be a Kathy Bates show without an element of whimsy. Sure enough, Harry decides to open up an office in a former shoe store. In less capable hands, this might sound weird, kooky even. But this is Oscar winner Kathy Bates, who dabbles in whimsical like it's a slow Monday. Pretty soon, along with her assistant Jenna (Brittany Snow), Harry finds a treasure trove of shoes left behind, and they decide to combine legal services with shoe sales to keep the bills paid. As it happens, the man who initially fell on her, Malcolm (Aml Ameen), comes seeking help with his criminal troubles, pulling Harry into the realm of criminal defense. Adam, also craving a change, joins the firm, adding to a quirky team that includes the offbeat lawyer Tommy Jefferson (Christopher McDonald), who adds his flair to the mix. Together, they form an odd group, each looking to reinvent their professional lives and make a real difference.

Kathy Bates Pulls Off the Emotional Range of Harry Without Coming Off As Phony

Image via NBC

It's an art to be able to portray each new role differently and yet to have that undercurrent of humor mixed with authenticity running just below the surface that makes one feel all warm and tingly. Bates masterfully conveys the full spectrum of her character's emotions, capturing Harry's triumphs in legal battles, her compassion towards clients, and her moments of vulnerability when confronted with ageism. Her everywoman ability lends itself to the show, making her character resonate with the audience. In Harry, Bates delivers one of her most touching performances.

It's not all laughs and funny scenarios, either. Once you get past the unconventional beginning, Harry's Law wades into the deep end by addressing societal challenges often overlooked in other legal dramas. Settling into her new community, Harry advocates for residents who desperately need a defender like her. She's a formidable force in the courtroom yet remains grounded and authentically human, grappling with the moral dilemmas her cases present. The series is engaging, humorous at times, and genuinely uplifting. It rekindles a belief in heroes and the impact one person can have, reminding us that it's never too late to start anew and make a meaningful difference.

Harry's Law is brilliant because it goes against the conventional tropes of dramas by weaving the intensity of legal drama with a touch of humor. This sets it apart in a genre often crowded with sameness. The series isn't just about laughs, though; it explores the deep emotional landscapes of its characters. Harry, who may appear stern and distant, frequently reveals a softer, more compassionate side, especially when advocating for clients like Malcolm. This is another example of Bates' warm and soft interior dedicated to fairness and integrity seeping into her roles. It is Kathy Bates' genuine approach and the show's heart and humor that make Harry an incredibly endearing and relatable figure.

Just Like in 'Matlock,' Kathy Bates Proves That Appearances Can Be Deceiving

You know what you're in for in a show about lawyers. There will be a lot of arguing, and legal jargon will be thrown around. The judge will bang the gavel until someone finally breaks down or lets slip a crucial testimony. That's how things go. There are a lot of subtle catches and loopholes that the audience doesn't know about. They just have to nod along and pretend they understand.

But Harry's Law isn't your ordinary legal show. Not if Kathy Bates can help it. That's what makes watching the show so much fun. Bates brings her unique flair to the role. She says what we feel and doesn't hold back, come what may. And that's the secret ingredient that makes Harry's Law a fan favorite. It's not so much the stories, the sets, or the characters as it is just the opportunity to see Kathy Bates outsmart pompous lawyers and face challenges. Watching her get to do all that while dealing with an array of eccentric clients is just the icing on the cake.

If there is one word to describe Kathy's character, it would be real. With her radiant smile and cheeky wisdom, she exudes genuine warmth, no matter how serious the situation. This ability to transition from light-hearted to emotional depth within the blink of an eye is where Bates wins you over. As with all her roles in Harry's Law, Kathy embodies the group's moral guide and navigator role. It's her deep-rooted sense of equity that ultimately shines through. If it is true and Matlock is the last time we see Kathy Bates on the screen, let's turn back time by rewatching Harry's Law and savoring genius while we still can.

Harry's Law is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+