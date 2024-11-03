Critics and viewers alike have been praising the new CBS series Matlock, especially the performance of its lead, Oscar-winner Kathy Bates. The series has already been renewed for Season 2, which proves that the studio sees potential in its future. Given that the original Matlock, starring Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock, ran for nine seasons (6 on NBC, 3 on ABC) from 1986 to 1995, there's clearly a baked-in formula for longevity, but there's something special in the current iteration that wasn't in the original.

This, of course, is not a knock on the original. Griffith, much like Bates, is an American treasure, and the original Matlock, while not particularly groundbreaking, was definitely a popular show at the time. With the rise in popularity of so-called "prestige TV," audiences have come to expect more out of shows, even broadcast procedurals. While fans still love strong and fun case-of-the-week storylines, they care more about character development, including backstories, as well as season-long arcs that add more layers to the characters' stories week to week. This new version of Matlock delivers on all of these fronts, making it better than the original.

Matty Is Starting from the Bottom in the New 'Matlock'

When viewers first meet Griffith's Ben Matlock, he's running his own law firm as a seasoned, highly respected defense attorney. He's certainly an older man, and even cracks a few self-deprecating jokes in the first episode about not being able to find his glasses and having white hair. But, for Ben, his age is never a factor for anyone around him. They see him as a man with experience who is great at what he does, even if he's occasionally misjudged due to his folksy style.

On the other hand, when we meet Matty Matlock, her age is seen as a disadvantage and even perhaps a disqualification. While Ben has his name on the door, Matty is just trying to get her foot in one at the law offices of Jacobson Moore. Despite her experience and knowledge, she is starting at the bottom and needs to prove herself to her younger boss, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), while competing against two much younger associates, Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis).

This version of Matlock leans into the sexism and ageism prevalent in our culture, specifically against older women. There's even a line in the pilot when, upon being introduced to Matty, Sarah says,"I need to be trained by senior partners, not senior citizens." While it's a quippy line with a great delivery from Lewis, it's exactly why Matty feels, as she puts it, "damn near invisible" being an older woman. The head of Jacobson Moore, Senior (Beau Bridges), is most likely older than Matty is, yet gets a very different kind of respect.

While certainly frustrating at times, having Matty as the underdog certainly adds a layer of drama to the new Matlock, ultimately making it a better show than the original. It gives her character something to overcome and, in each episode, raises the stakes for her as a character. She wants nothing more than to do a good job and is always afraid of messing up, which she voices to Olympia in Episode 3, "A Guy Named Greg." Even though her coworkers are not fully aware of her agenda, it's clear Matty wants to do well, not only to get answers for her daughter, but because she knows she's a great lawyer.

The Audience Goes Home With Matty in 'Matlock'

While viewers occasionally got a glimpse of Ben Matlock's personal life, those moments were generally outweighed by the case-of-the-week aspect of the show, which spent a lot more time in the courtroom. In this version of Matlock, the show is actually more focused on Matty and her family's search for justice for the death of her daughter. This makes Matty a much more dimensional character than Ben ever was. Sure, viewers saw him being a Dad or a friend, but those scenes served the plot of the episode, not the other way around.

Seeing Matty do her thing in court is great, especially her incredibly moving closing statement in Episode 3. She also knows how to manipulate people to get the result she wants, but at least in the first four episodes, it never feels gross or malicious. Knowing Matty's backstory allows us to understand why she's doing what she's doing and makes her actions feel necessary — and, unfortunately, for many people in this country, relatable. The scenes with her grandson Alfie (Aaron D. Harris) and her husband Edwin (Sam Anderson) are very grounded and sweet and help inform what Matty is fighting for. However, things also take a turn in Episode 4, "The Rabbit and the Hawk," for Matty and Edwin.

Matty is pushing boundaries to get answers and Edwin is worried that Alfie is getting too involved. It's clear that Matty is really feeling the pressure of having to put up this facade at work and needing to lie to everyone around her constantly. While the original Matlock drew drama from some twists and "gotcha" moments in court, the current version leans into what Matty is dealing with personally, and how high the stakes are for her, which makes the procedural elements of the show way more compelling.

'Matlock' Turns a Beloved Character on Its Head, and That's a Good Thing

While the talk about reboots can get pretty polarizing at times, it's clear that viewers are ultimately glad that CBS decided to reboot Matlock, at least in the way it did. Kathy Bates truly shines in the role, which is much more multi-faceted than the original, and gives her a chance to truly show her range. Even though she's technically not a Matlock, the show still maintains the spirit of the original series, while also catering towards a different kind of viewership.

The idea of taking a beloved character and turning it on its head isn't a new concept, and networks have done it more and more recently. Walker starring Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walke (who was originally played by Chuck Norris) explored Walker's personal grief and the toll it took on his job. Nancy Drew, starring Kennedy McMann as the girl detective, was retooled as a modern woman who had questions about her own identity. Shows like these, as well as Matlock, have found ways to reboot older series that had a great core concept but were in desperate need of an update.

While there's always a place for the original series, and there's certainly some nostalgia built in from the '80s and '90s, it's good that shows like Matlock are changing for the better. It certainly doesn't hurt having one of the best living actors in Kathy Bates as your lead, but she has a solid cast around her and audiences will hopefully get to know more about their characters as the series goes on. Thankfully, especially after the Season 2 pick-up, there's a lot more Matlock ahead, and fans are along for the ride.

Matlock airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

