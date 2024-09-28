Any project that gets Kathy Bates back on our screens is a good thing. CBS' Matlock has already won over fans, with its debut episode on September 22 making it the network's most-watched non-Super Bowl premiere in five years. It's not just the name recognition of the classic series that is making Matlock a success; it's also the fact that audiences are simply loving Bates' character. She's feisty, whip-smart, and shrewd enough to use her sweet, grandmotherly appearance to her advantage. The twist in the premiere episode also ensures that this Matlock has plenty of tricks up her sleeve and is definitely not your average lawyer. Bates' character is yet another reminder that older actresses need to be cast in more projects where their immense talents can be featured.

Hollywood Has an Ageism Problem

It has been an age-old issue (no pun intended) in show business that youth is favored more than anything (even experience and sometimes talent). This means that older actors are often overlooked when it comes to landing meaty roles on television. There's also some sexism at play too. Men like Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, and Jeff Bridges seem to routinely land projects, but it's much more difficult for a woman over a certain age to headline a series.

A recent NPR report found that with broadcast television in particular, "the percentage of major female characters plummeted from 42 percent in their 30s to 15 percent in their 40s." When it comes to projects highlighting women past the age of 60, that number drops to just 3 percent. This means that it's basically a miracle that projects like Matlock, Jean Smart's Emmy-winning tour de force performance in Hacks, or Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie got made at all. Just think of all the untapped talent that isn't being displayed because Hollywood is tentative about casting anyone with gray hair or a few wrinkles.

Older Actresses Should Be Starring in Roles Like 'Matlock' — and There's Been Some Progress

Close

That's not to say that everyone in Hollywood is discriminating against older female actors. Mega-producer Ryan Murphy has been a huge proponent of casting more senior women, and this has led to the revitalization of several legendary actors' careers, including Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett, and Bates herself. The Emmys have recently recognized the talents of older women with this season's nominations for icons like Carol Burnett, Imelda Staunton, Christine Baranski, Lesley Manville, and Holland Taylor. Of course, A-lister Meryl Streep has been able to outrun the ageism curse, but there are tons of actors past their forties who still deserve representation and should be cast in meaningful roles that give them something to sink their teeth into. Actors with many credits on their resume offer valued experience and gravitas, and they deserve so much more than just to play someone's mother or grandmother.

There are tons of horror stories about women who have felt Hollywood turn away as soon as they 'aged out.' Maggie Gyllenhaal recalled being told at age 37 that she was too old to play a love interest for her 55-year-old co-star. Even someone as uber-successful as Streep noted that after she turned 40, she thought each project would be her last. There is no reason that wildly talented actors shouldn't be getting cast in lead roles well past their forties, and those roles should be both fascinating and moving character studies.

The hope is that as the industry continues to see how successful these projects can be (just like with Matlock's debut ratings), they'll create a trend by casting more senior actors as leads. Audiences do want to see more authentic reflections of their lives. Eliminating anyone over 40 (especially women) from television is not only unrealistic, but it's also not really what people want in their programming. People need to see women on-screen who are not only just surviving, but thriving, in their golden years. Television has to show a truer illustration of our world that highlights older characters (and the actresses who play them), still killing it past their thirties.

Episode 1 of Matlock is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. New episodes will premiere on CBS on Thursdays, starting on October 17.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Writers Jennie Snyder Urman Network CBS Directors Kat Coiro Character(s) Madeline Matlock , Julián , Olympia , Billy , Sarah , Alfie Kingston , Elijah Walker , Senior Partner , Kathryn Lawrence-Markston , Courtney (Court) Lawrence-Markston Expand

Watch on Paramount+