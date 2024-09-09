Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Kathy Bates has announced her plans to retire from acting after her upcoming role in CBS' Matlock remake. In an interview with The New York Times, Bates revealed her decision to step away from the spotlight, calling the legal drama her “last dance.” The veteran actress admitted she had considered retiring earlier, particularly after an unpleasant experience on a film set in 2023. Reflecting on the emotional toll her career has taken, Bates said, “It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent. Because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.” Her passion for acting often consumed her, leaving little room for anything else.

Despite her initial intentions to retire after the difficult shoot, Bates was drawn back in by Matlock. In January 2024, her agents sent her the script, and she instantly connected with the role of Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a septuagenarian attorney who returns to work at a prestigious law firm, using her wit and unassuming demeanor to win cases. For Bates, the character felt like a culmination of everything she had worked toward in her long and successful career. “Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” she explained, though she admitted that playing Matty has been “exhausting.”

Matlock, a reboot of the classic Andy Griffith TV series, will be a fun mix of legal drama with Bates’ natural charisma. The show also stars Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis. Bates' involvement has undoubtedly added prestige to the production, and the news that it's set to be her final project will add a touch of emotion and intrigue to it.

What's Kathy Bates Best Known For?

Kathy Bates has had a storied career that spans over four decades. She first gained widespread recognition for her chilling portrayal of Annie Wilkes in the 1990 film Misery, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. On television, Bates became a beloved figure through her work on Six Feet Under, Harry’s Law, and American Horror Story, for which she won her second Emmy in 2014.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for one of Hollywood’s most versatile and decorated performers. While fans may be saddened by the news, her final role in Matlock will undoubtedly be a fitting send-off for a career defined by a wide range of powerful and unforgettable performances. Stay tuned for more updates on Matlock.

