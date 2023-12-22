The Big Picture Kathy Hilton loves elaborate holiday celebrations and goes all out with decorations, dinner parties, and multiple Christmas trees in every part of her house.

She recently hosted a Christmas-themed party sponsored by DIRECTV, attended by Bravo celebrities like Mary Cosby and Heather Dubrow.

Kathy also hosted a pajama party with jewelry displays, auctions, and donations to charity organizations like Make-A-Wish Foundation and LA Mission.

Holiday entertaining has become second nature to Kathy Hilton. She's known for her televised (and often dramatic) holiday gatherings that include butlers, thoughtful decorations, caviar, and Christmas-themed music. Ever since hosting events at The Waldorf Astoria, Kathy’s been cultivating a stellar reputation as a dinner party host. Kathy joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 11 and each of her dinners turned out to be nothing short of iconic. This year's holiday party was no different. Attended by many other Bravolebrities, this year brought a surprising appearance by Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby. It was even bigger than the ones she'd had before, and it was partly sponsored by DIRECTV. Kathy goes big or goes home when it comes to Christmas.

She loves to celebrate the holidays. Her craftsmanship has become more and more sophisticated throughout the years, as she doesn't miss big holiday moments. Whether it's Easter, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, or, of course, Christmas, Kathy will not go unnoticed. Kathy has mentioned that while living in New York, she worked for years with the Waldorf Astoria, suggesting table setups and decorating for elite-level hosting. Her experience of dinner hosting has definitely made her the "Kathy Claus" of Christmas, as one of the hosts from Bravo Breaking News said.

Christmas Trees are in Every Part of the House at Kathy's

Image by Pierre Bonnard via Architectural Digest

Kathy was even featured in Architectural Digest for their Christmas edition in 2021. Not only does she do everything down to ornaments and lighting, but she also likes to keep a Christmas tree in every part of the house, whether it's the library, the foyer, or the living room. "I have one in the library, one in the living room. One in the sunroom and one in the entry. Boy, I could have a sale here... Usually, I do not let the family touch anything. I’m a control freak when it comes to ornaments. My husband likes to hang some of them, and I’m like, No, no, no, Rick, no.”

This year, Kathy decided to host a Christmas-themed party called DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas, co-sponsored by DirecTV. The party brought a couple of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, but many from different franchises showed up as well. RHOC's Heather Dubrow came along with her husband Terry Dubrow, and RHOSLC's Mary Cosby came along and made for a typical quirky Mary Cosby-type moment on the DirecTV red carpet. There was a list of sponsored vendors, which included servings of Meredith Marks' caviar and other goods. Some of the other Bravolebrities included Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami, along with Guerdy Abraira, Sheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules. Kathy's half-sisters, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards attended the party as well.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kathy said, “We love sitting around the TV and watching the classic holiday movies and DirecTV makes it a breeze! We can get basically every channel we want. Christmastime is fun for us to get together. I love putting on my favorite holiday movie: Miracle on 34th Street, even some of the silly cartoons, the Charlie Brown special that we all grew up with, The Littlest Elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer — the usual classics I love!"

Kathy's Known For Her Elaborate Dinner Parties

Image via Bravo

Throughout her appearances on RHOBH, Kathy has proven to love all things quality. She loves her staple baked potato with caviar and champagne. This is a must for her dinner parties, especially if they are holiday-themed. As it appears, Kathy has a staff of people who help her: two main decorators, a main chef, and at least three butlers. In season 11 of RHOBH, we get a glimpse of her French butler, Patrick, and her other butler, Carlos, when welcoming Lisa Rinna. That specific dinner party would soon turn sour, partially because of Erika Giradi's breakdown amid her ex-husband's embezzlement lawsuit. When preparing for a dinner party, she says:

"Prepare for a dinner party... I've got to feel everything and touch. And I have a pet peeve: please don't come five or ten minutes early. 'Cause that's when I am really walking around to make sure that there's a fresh bar of soap, that the toilet paper is folded, perfumes are out, but they're not rotten... Adjusting the lighting in the room, those are the things I like to do. I'm a fluffler".

Kathy Held a Christmas-themed Pajama Party

Image via Extra TV

After her initial Christmas party, Kathy also decided to host a Christmas-themed pajama party. There was a jewelry display, and there were no signs of the press or media outlets other than Extra TV, which gave the evening a much more intimate feel. According to some of the attendees, Kathy crafted all of her wreaths. She even had a custom-made one sent to Rihanna as a gift. On this occasion, Kathy was reportedly handing out friendship bracelets as party favors. Guests were encouraged to bring unwrapped gifts to be sent to different foundations and charity organizations for children in need.

An auction was also held, and all donations would go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and LA Mission. Three Bravo Breaking News hosts were invited to the venue. On their channel, they offered detailed insight as to who attended the party and what the general vibe was. According to them, the pajamas were a collaboration done with Nicky Hilton and were intended to help organizations like Camp Cocker and Animal Haven. Although fewer Bravo celebrities were invited to this particular event, there were still many notable faces. Kris Jenner came to the event, although she did not wear her pajamas. Once again, Crystal Kung Minkoff attended for a second time, as did Kyle Richards' long-time friend, Faye Resnick. Denise Richards made a surprise appearance and went along with the theme, and she also wore cozy Christmas pajamas.

As one of the Bravo Breaking News hosts recalled, "And one of the great things is that this party was not just a holiday party; it was all for charity. So there were several different charities that benefited from this event, the first one being for LA Mission, which helps underprivileged children and so everyone arriving at the party had to bring an unwrapped toy for their holiday toy drive, so that kids who might not be able to receive Christmas presents were able to get something really nice. And I just love that charitable aspect of all of this." She's a DIY person when it comes to looking for inspiration. Kathy expressed that she didn't look too far and got ideas from Etsy and Pinterest. "This is just her. She loves doing this; she truly is Kathy Claus; she truly is like Mrs. Christmas; she just loves it, and you can tell that from her energy and her vibe, like, she lives for this."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 PM EST, airing on Peacock the following day.

