The Big Picture Kathy Hilton's reality show, I Want to Be a Hilton, was the complete opposite of The Simple Life and focused on contestants learning the ways of the upper-crust universe.

The show aimed to convey that rich people have feelings too, as Kathy would eliminate contestants while giving highbrow assessments of their performances, sometimes even crying during eliminations.

While Kathy's first reality TV attempt may not have been memorable, her role on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has allowed viewers to truly get to know her and enjoy her presence.

Before she was in on-air arguments, before she was a “friend-of,” and before she made us realize that, perhaps, she has been the Hilton we have overlooked all these years, Kathy Hilton had a very different capacity on reality television, far from her recent role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: 2005’s I Want to Be a Hilton. Prior to the mid-aughts NBC reality show, Kathy was known primarily as the mother of it-girl Paris Hilton - and not-quit-as-public Nicky Hilton. Many of us first saw Kathy as she was wishing Paris and her friend Nicole Richie well as they embarked are their maiden season of The Simple Life in 2003, which became a cultural phenomenon as Paris and Nicole had to leave behind their glossy SoCal lifestyles for the humble trappings of Altus, Arkansas–population: 662 as of 2021.

Like The Simple Life, and by That I Mean the Complete Opposite

I Want to Be a Hilton could best be described as the inverse of The Simple Life: instead of rich “daughters-of” learning about life at a slower pace in the Ozarks, 14 contestants from across the country were brought to the Big Apple to learn about the high life from none other the then Hilton matriarch herself. In its eight-episode run, contestants, including a Vegas dancer, a plumber, and a ranch hand, had to learn the ways of the upper-crust universe in which Kathy exists. The 14 contestants were split into two teams: Park and Madison. Each week the teams would have to compete in a challenge. The winning team would receive luxurious prizes, while the losing team would face elimination where one, sometimes two, Hilton-want-to-be’rs would be eliminated. The grand prize was $200,000, a year in a New York apartment, and, according to the show, access to the “Hilton Rolodex” in order to forge connections and build up a career in the high life.

As per the typical reality TV experience, the challenges hinged on putting the contestants in uncomfortable, pressure-filled situations. Spoiler alert: One team dominated the challenges so often that the teams had to be reshuffled. The challenges could include putting together an auction for a charity event, creating a fashion runway show, which, surprisingly, went incredibly well for one team, and having to conduct one’s self at a formal dinner.

The show posited that the 14 people vying to “be a Hilton” were from humble backgrounds; a couple of the contestants were from trailer parks, another from a small town in Mississippi, and others who have been trying to break into fashion or entertainment but lacked the connections to launch themselves. There are many firsts in the series: first time trying caviar, first time trying escargot, first time in a private jet, and first time attending a musical, all designed to make it appear that high-end dinners and private planes are just what rich people do, and if one contestant plays their cards right, they could be popping champagne and socializing with people that Forbes writers articles about.

While still tamer than many of the reality TV competitions of its time, I Want to Be a Hilton still offers its own wackiness: Ann, a former Miss Tampa, is clearly using the show as her own version of American Idol by belting out vocals during elimination ceremonies which always hit a flat note with her fellow contestant and Kathy. Then, there’s Yvette, the Vegas dancer, who manages to strike the wrong step with nearly everyone on her team. And, naturally, there are arguments, dueling alpha personalities, moments designed to make the contestants seem stupid, and tense eliminations.

Back When Hilton Was Synonymous with Power

Throughout the series, the contestants are introduced to people in Kathy’s circle. Paris and Nicky even make an appearance in an episode. Before being fired from office, Donald Trump uttered his famous “You’re fired” on The Apprentice, Tyra Banks would coolly eliminate an aspiring model for not smizing enough or not finding the light in a photo shoot or a variety of other things that seem silly and melodramatic on America’s Next Top Model, Kathy had her own approach to eliminating contestants: giving a highbrow assessment of their weekly performance but was still shy of being cold, even going as far as to cry during an elimination–the show’s aim very well could have been to convey that rich people have feelings, too. During the show, one could understandably wonder if leading the show was more a job to her than the barbed-tongue battles on Real Housewives, as if her time on the I Want to Be a Hilton could be regarded as this thing she had to do for a few weeks.

In the 18 years since it ran in its one-and-only season, I Want to Be a Hilton serves as a time capsule for what lifestyles of the rich and famous looked like in the ‘00s: fashion shows, paparazzi, and connections with other multimillionaires. But nearly two decades later, the idea of rich has shifted from hundreds of millions to hundreds of billions. Families like the Hiltons, with their tabloid attention, are no longer the representatives of extreme wealth like they once were. Now the idea of riches beyond wildest imaginations has shifted from the gated, mansion-filled neighborhoods of Beverly Hills and the inhabitants of Manhattan to the tech bros of Silicon Valley: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg—nowadays, the Hiltons are probably not who comes to mind when thinking about opulence; it’s not enough to own a hotel empire, one, in the case of Musk’s SpaceX, has to shoot for the moon. Even the Kardashian-Jenner empire that followed in Paris's footsteps, eventually usurping her, has reached the billionaire benchmark.

Kathy Is a Mom Before Being a Reality TV Host and Judge

The show also gave media training and challenges to its contestants, but the discourse about dealing with the press felt less about preparing the contestants for a media frenzy that wasn’t coming for them–the most to be expected perhaps will be a “Where Are They Now?” article about them in 2025 around its 20th anniversary. Instead, talking about the press seems more an attempt to humanize the Hiltons, particularly her daughter who’s named after the French capital. Whether planned or genuinely spontaneous, a contestant asks Kathy how Paris’s targeting in the tabloids has affected her. Kathy reveals vulnerability about the harshness of her daughter’s critics, but in 2005 we weren’t listening to her–many were busy fanning over Paris, and many others were busy loving to hate Paris. It’s then that perhaps the true nature of the show is revealed: Kathy Hilton is first and foremost a mom and a mom who has resorted to reality television to do damage control for her family. While speculative, Paris was still in the throes of a love-hate relationship with the press, and it’s conceivable that Kathy would have stepped in to try to inspire empathy for Paris. After all, even her husband, Rick Hilton, was a producer for the series. But, again, that message fell on closed ears; 2005 was still far away from the later reckonings we would have with how women were treated in the media. This was the era when headlines like “Bimbo Summit” were permissible and went unquestioned.

Looking over articles written in 2005 about I Want to Be a Hilton, many were written with an air of condemnation of Paris even though she wasn’t the subject of the series. Many of the articles of the time felt a need to mention the sex tape or even go as far as to call Kathy’s daughters embarrassments. Publicly reviling Paris, or any famous woman, was within the bounds of societal acceptance. This writer can’t help but feel that many of the writers of the time were launching stones at Paris in the form of articles, almost as if castigating Paris Hilton is what serious writers do.

A lot has changed since 2005, and much of it for the better. Paris has been able to reclaim her own narrative and show us who she truly is–no more baby doll voice. Vicious headlines are now condemned. And social media has changed the landscape of reality TV. But because of her participation in Real Housewives, we finally see her as her own person instead of someone’s mother or someone’s wife. While I Want to Be a Hilton was supposed to be the show that introduced Kathy to the world, it’s Real Housewives that has been the channel through which we have actually been able to get to know her. While her first attempt at reality TV wasn’t the most memorable, her second go-around has been completely different. Now we’re seeing Kathy for who she is, and I’d say most of us are truly enjoying it. Almost two decades removed from the media firestorm and being able to claim her own personhood on television, perhaps for Kathy Hilton everything finally is “hunky dory.”