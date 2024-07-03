The Big Picture Kathy Hilton confirms Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Simple Life reboot, praising their friendship.

The original show, which debuted in 2007, followed Hilton and Richie's experiences living with middle-class families and working various jobs.

The reboot is set to premiere on Peacock in 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting the iconic duo's return.

Reality mom Kathy Hilton is spilling the beans about the upcoming Simple Life reboot starring her daughter Paris Hilton and Nichole Richie — the eldest daughter of singer Lionel Richie. Despite the original show ending back in 2007, Kathy Hilton claims that her daughter and Richie are “still 12 years old” whenever they reunite. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claims that the reality reboot is going to be as exciting as ever, considering the dynamic duo that her daughter and Richie are.

The news comes after the Simple Life reboot was announced in May 2024, which marked Paris Hilton’s reality TV debut. The original show revolved around besties Hilton and Richie getting a taste of ordinary life. The duo would spend several weeks living with other families in their modest middle-class homes. During this time, Hilton and Richie also took on jobs like working at restaurants, cleaning rooms, and farm work to see what it’s like to live without the privilege they have always been so used to.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Kathy Hilton recalled sitting down with her daughter and Richie, skeptical of where they were headed with the show. However, she now admits that she was wrong since Simple Life was a major hit. In Kathy Hilton’s own words, the show was “without swearing, without fighting. It was really cute and fun and just silly.” The reality mom also added that she’s excited to see how the upcoming modern reboot of the show plays out.

Paris Hilton Reveals ‘Simple Life’ Reboot Will Focus on Her Friendship With Nicole Richie

Longtime best friends Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie took to Instagram to announce the news of the Simple Life Reboot. The joint post featured a video of a vintage TV with static, accompanied by the faint audio of the theme song Hilton and Richie created and sang in many episodes of the original show. The caption read, “New era. Same besties. Coming soon to Peacock,” officially confirming the reboot after months of teasing by the reality stars.

Right after the news of the Simple Life reboot broke, Hilton spoke to Us Weekly about what the fans can expect. While a lot of the details surrounding the project remain under wraps, Hilton revealed that she and Nicole had been talking about it for nearly two years before finally making it happen. Her exact words in this regard were:

“We are very excited. I can’t say much yet, but it’s going to get iconic. This is going to be a reunion show about our friendship. We are the OG’s and I am so proud of that show and how it just inspired so many other people.”

Paris Hilton added that her and Richie’s connection remains as strong as ever. She also believes that whenever she is with Richie, the two of them feel like teenagers all over again. And that’s what makes this reboot so special for the two of them. In the same interview, Hilton shared that some of her life’s best and most fun memories have been with Richie. “I don’t have any other person who I’ve been friends with and have known my entire life like that, like a sister,” added the House of Wax star.

The Simple Life reboot is expected to drop sometime in 2024 on Peacock. However, the exact date has not been confirmed yet. Until then, all seasons of the original Simple Life are available to purchase on Prime Video.

