There’s something oddly unsettling about a person who’s just too perfect to be true. The kind who floats instead of walks, never wears a smirk, and never seems fazed by the chaos that comes with existing. It’s safe to say that the titular character in Miss Meadows is that person. Katie Holmes interprets the character as the epitome of old-fashioned grace in a world that’s anything but. She comes geared in prim dresses, equipped with polite manners and timeless poise — but there’s a big twist. Upon closer inspection, there’s a slight stiffness in her smile, an eerie calm in her voice, and a tiny pistol tucked inside her purse.

Not her usual jam, Miss Meadows sees Holmes trade her girl-next-door persona for something stranger and far more dangerous. Her day job has her working as a substitute teacher in a quaint town, but she combines that with the risky hobby of making sure justice gets served, no matter what it takes. The overall beauty of Miss Meadows is a tone switch that practically comes out of nowhere. What starts as a quirky, almost whimsical character study quickly turns into something much darker. At the end of the day, it’s not just a vigilante story — it’s Miss Meadows’ version of a vigilante story, and that makes all the difference.

‘Miss Meadows’ Blends Dark Comedy and Crime With a Touch of Whimsy

Image via Entertainment One Films

One minute, Miss Meadows is a quirky comedy about a square of a schoolteacher in gloves and Mary Janes. Next, the protagonist is putting bullets in bad guys like a one-woman hit service. On paper, it should feel messy, but somehow, it all clicks. The film itself is centered on a sweet and mild-mannered school teacher with a not-so-little secret. She moonlights as a vigilante, and it’s been going pretty smoothly till she falls for the town sheriff. Suddenly, keeping her double life under wraps isn’t so easy, so she has to figure out if playing both roles is worth watching her world come crashing down. There are many moving parts at play here, but the reason it works lies in the simple fact that the film isn’t afraid to commit to its many, many contradictions fully. So, Miss Meadow isn’t only a sweet lady, she’s equally ruthless — in fact, she’s both, all the time. The overall narrative is just as diverse, mixing in elements of dark humor, psychological drama, and crime thriller without getting the wires crossed.

Altogether, the movie lands like something out of a twisted fairy tale, and yet, it never feels out of place. Even the romance with the sheriff exists in some sort of limbo between playful and unsettling. But what really sells it all is that rather than feeling like a film that can’t pick a lane, Miss Meadows thrives on its unpredictability. As such, the tonal shifts aren’t a flaw — they’re the entire point of the film. They end up mirroring the character herself; she’s a woman who lives in a world of politeness and pleasantries but isn’t afraid to put a bullet in a criminal’s head when the opportunity presents itself. One scene that captures this perfectly is when she politely scolds a man who intends to sexually assault her before pulling the trigger. The result is a movie that writes its own set of rules, a lot like its pistol-packing protagonist.

Katie Holmes as a Gun-Toting Schoolteacher Is the Role You Didn’t See Coming