The Big Picture FBoy Island features three women trying to find love while identifying which men are "f-ck boys" or "nice guys," with a chance to win $100,000.

Katie Thurston, from The Bachelorette, is the star of season 3 and will face the challenge of being targeted by fame-seeking f-ck boys due to her platform.

Thurston acknowledges the possibility of people using her for the wrong reasons on the show because of her fame, emphasizing the need to be cautious in her choices.

FBoy Island has three women who get to know a large group of guys. There is a possibility of them finding love, but their main mission is to figure out which men are "f-ck boys" ready to break their hearts, or "nice guys." Each man has applied to the show in either role and keeps that a secret from the stars. The ladies then vote to keep men in each episode and eliminate the guys they think are f-ck boys. In the end, the ladies will pick their last man. If the remaining man is a f-ck boy he has the chance to win $100,000. If the ladies win, then they could win the prize money.

Nikki Glaser is returning for season 3 as host of The CW show. It premieres on October 12 with Katie Thurston who was the star of season 17 of The Bachelorette. She has some experience trying to weed out men who aren't there for the right reasons. But she has the disadvantage of the f-ck boys targeting her because she's a reality TV star.

Katie Thurston's Platform Makes Her a Target on FBoy Island

Thurston stood out on The Bachelor by bringing a vibrator and telling Matt James it got her through quarantine on the first night. She didn't find love with him, but she tried to find love again on The Bachelorette. She works as a comedian and content creator with over 700,000 Instagram followers. The f-ck boys who want fame will definitely have their sights on her, and she knows it.

"This time around is very different because I’ve had my experience, which also means not only can people be on the show for their own experience, but then maybe they could be going after me for — dare I say, the wrong reasons — because I have a platform now," Thurston told Us Magazine. "Because I have gone through it and I don’t know who’s trying to use me to get to the end in and experience that five minutes of fame or whatever," she added.

Daniella Grace is another star who will be trying to eliminate the bad boys this season. The Marina Del Rey swimwear line owner and model has a following of 268k followers on Instagram. Hali Okeowo is the third lead who is a model with over 6,000 followers. There are other ways the men can become famous. They could be an attractive f-ck boy who takes the audience by surprise like Casey Johnson. Or they could be hilarious characters like Peter Park and Garrett Morosky. They all appeared on multiple seasons of the show.

Thurston might have a bigger target, but she also has practice sifting through a big group of guys. She said 75 percent of men on her bachelorette season were f-ck boys. Also, FBoy Island gives the stars more time with the men to help make their decision. "It was such a normal experience in a very un-normal [environment]. There wasn’t a lot of outside interference," she said.