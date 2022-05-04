In the midst of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, a new special from a familiar face has been announced for the streaming service. Legendary comedian Katt Williams is making his return to Netflix with a brand-new original comedy special called World War III. This marks the second special from the celebrated comedian on the streaming service, which will premiere globally on May 17, 2022.

World War III is the first special that Williams will be hosting since 2018's Great America. This new special will see the legendary comedian dive deep into the world of conspiracy theories, providing a truthful yet hilarious breakdown of some of the wildest, and unfortunately, most popular ones. The special was filmed at the Dolby Live Theater in Las Vegas in January 2022 as part of his "World War III Tour."

Williams started his standup career in 1999 and produced his first special in 2006 called Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play, which was followed up the same year by a special for HBO called The Pimp Chronicles, Pt. 1. In total, Williams has written 10 comedy specials across his career, with World War III marking the eleventh. As for his acting career, he has appeared in films such as Friday After Next and the Scary Movie franchise as well as providing his voice a few times in the popular animated series, The Boondocks. Williams also won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance in the FX series Atlanta​​​​​​.

Williams will be making his directorial debut with World War III and will also serve as executive producer on the special. Brian Volk-Weiss and Cisco Henson will also executive produce the project. In addition to this special, Williams is also participating in Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, an event that kicked off on April 28, with some of the world's best comedians all coming together in Los Angeles for 11 days of jokes and laughs, ending on May 8.

Katt Williams' comedy special World War III will premiere on Netflix on May 17. You can read the official logline of Katt Williams' return to the streaming service and check out the key art for the special down below.

In the war between truth and lies, there is only one man you can trust. Comedy legend Katt Williams returns to deliver the unfiltered truth and hilariously breaks down conspiracy theories in his new comedy special 'World War III.'

