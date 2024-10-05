If you needed further reasons to sign up to see Edgar Wright's upcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Running Man, well here it is - the movie just beefed up its call sheet with the high-in-demand actress, Katy O’Brian, per The Hollywood Reporter. O'Brian has been on a tear of late with her name on a handful of major projects already released and upcoming. Her latest casting in The Running Man means she gets to reunite with Glen Powell, with whom she recently co-starred in one of summer's most enjoyable releases, Twisters.

Planned as a more faithful adaptation of the source material than the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger-led version, The Hunger Games-esque story follows a desperate man, Ben Richards (Powell) who signs up for a deadly game in a dystopian America under a totalitarian regime. Ben's daughter is sick and dying and to save her, he becomes a contestant in a fight-to-the-death game where he competes against the show's ruthless killers. The longer a participant stays alive, the more money they win, but as Ben progresses in the game, he seeks an even bigger cause - to expose the game's dark secrets. O’Brian's role will harness her martial arts background as she will play one of the contestants in the show, which means we'll get to see her in some thrilling fight scenes.

From Star Wars to the MCU, O'Brian has contributed to some big-name projects, however, she had her major break in this year's acclaimed romantic thriller, Love Lies Bleeding, starring as a bodybuilder opposite Kristen Stewart. O'Brian has shared how she had to audition for the role six times, but it paid off nicely as her performance propelled her up the list of Hollywood's highly sought talents. She recently booked a part in Amazon MGM's romcom, Maintenance Required, and is currently filming an unnamed Christy Martin biopic alongside Sydney Sweeney. O'Brain will next be seen in the 8th Mission Impossible film.

When Is 'The Running Man' Releasing In Theaters?

Image by Zanda Rice

Paramount has set the Wright-helmed feature for release next fall. The Running Man will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025, in time for the Thanksgiving festivities and will race against Universal’s Wicked: Part Two. The studio's Transformers One is currently playing in theaters where the numbers have been underwhelming. However, brighter days are just ahead for the studio, which still has a couple of highly anticipated releases. Smile 2 arrives next week on October 18, followed by the hotly anticipated Gladiator II, while Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will cater to Christmastime moviegoers.

You can check out O'Brian and Powell together on Twisters, now streaming on Prime Video, or watch her turn on Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding on Max.

WATCH ON MAX