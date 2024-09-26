Katy O'Brian, who has broken out in a big way in the last 18 months, and Outer Banks star Madison Bailey are the latest to sign on to star in the romantic comedy Maintenance Required, produced by Future Artists Entertainment, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Amazon MGM Studios, according to a report by Deadline. They join previously announced cast members Madelaine Petsch and Jacob Scipio. The film, which is currently shooting, also features Inanna Sarkis, comedian Matteo Lane, and Emmy-nominated actor Jim Gaffigan.

The plot for the movie, which sounds quite fun and frothy, follows Charlie (Petsch), who runs an all-female mechanic shop. When times get tough, and she needs to try something new, she looks in an unusual place for assistance. Seeking advice on an online car forum, she unknowingly connects with Beau (Scipio), who actually turns out to be her business rival — it sounds like Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan would enjoy this one. Bailey and O'Brian will play fellow mechanics alongside Petsch in the movie. The script has been co-written by debutant Lacey Uhlmeyer and Erin Falconer, while it was developed by Luber Roklin and Future Artists. Matt Williams, Lena Roklin, and Matt Luber will produce, with Petsch as an executive producer.

Where Do I Know Madison Bailey and Katy O'Brian From?

Close

Bailey's recent work has included the likes of Black Lightning, Swamp Murder, American Horror Story, and the upcoming Time Cut, but of course, she's best known to audiences and viewers for her role as Kiara Carrera in Outer Banks. In the series, she is known for her strong moral compass, deep connection to nature, and close relationships with her friends, particularly John B., JJ, and Pope.

As for O'Brian, she's on something of a tear right now. Previously, she was best known for her supporting roles in The Walking Dead and The Mandalorian. Last year, she appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which we cannot hold against her, and this summer, she was a member of the cast having a rollicking good time in the summer's most fun and viral sensation, Twisters. Of course, she's best known for her breakout role as a bodybuilder drawn into a life of crime by Kristen Stewart in Rose Glass's superb Love Lies Bleeding, with the pair engaging in one of the steamiest on-screen relationships we've seen in recent times.

Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Bailey, O'Brian, and the development of Maintenance Required. In the meantime, Twisters is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video