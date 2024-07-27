The Big Picture Katy O'Brian has made notable gains in her career and is set to star in the intriguing glitter-zombie film, Queens of the Dead.

The upcoming project, helmed by George Romero's daughter Tina, blends horror, queer themes, and promises to be a fun and creative venture.

Joining O'Brian in Queens of the Dead are talented actors like Cheyenne Jackson, Margaret Cho, and Nina West, in a unique post-apocalyptic setting.

Katy O’Brian has been steadily working her way up in the industry for the last decade, and, like her character in Rose Glass’s Love Lies Bleeding, she has really started to see her gains over the past few years. The actress has appeared in TV shows like The Mandalorian and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as well as movies including the aforementioned queer thriller and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Now that her career is fully picking up steam, O’Brian has a little bit more wiggle room and the opportunity to seek out projects that fully speak to her.

During the first-ever live installment of Collider’s Ladies Night at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, O’Brian shared some intriguing info about an upcoming project with host Perri Nemiroff. Blending horror, queer themes, and an iconic director’s daughter as the helmer, we can’t wait to learn more about Queens of the Dead.

“I thought it was… to have influence in the business or have your own production company or something. But when I think about the films, movies, anything that inspired me, it's not necessarily the A-lister that was doing, it was the role itself, or it was the project itself. I just had this really cool opportunity to work with George Romero's daughter, who has a very limited body of work, but she wanted to do something to pay homage to her dad's legacy, but also to do her own thing, as well, and use her voice. It was zombies, but queer. We're talking, like, glitter zombies, and it's fun. But because she had this project and she had this idea, and this thought of respecting somebody who means something very dear to her, and in a genre that really is important to her, but making her own thing out of it, that's how we create a legacy and that's how we can create meaningful work. So all of these really incredible artists that I was dying to work with were on this project, and all of these amazing cast and crew and producers. For, like, no money we’re willing to do this project because it was something that we were all really excited…push our limits, push creativity, push her legacy and all that forward, and I think that that's like a huge part of it of what we do, why we do it.”

What Else Do We Know About ‘Queens of the Dead’?

Along with O’Brian, Tina Romero’s latest feature boasts an ensemble cast that includes Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical), as well as cherished drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, Nina West. Transporting audiences to Brooklyn during the apocalypse, the film will follow a ragtag crew of drag queens, club kids, and more as they fight to stay alive and survive the fallout.

Stay tuned as we learn more about O’Brian’s incredibly intriguing glitter-bombed zombie movie and check out her stellar performance opposite Kristen Stewart in Love Lies Bleeding, now streaming on Max.

