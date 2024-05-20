The Big Picture Katy Perry leaves American Idol after seven years as judge, loved by fans and contestants.

Perry was emotional during finale, particularly moved by a performance of her own songs.

Perry announced her departure on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared her plans to focus on music festival in Brazil.

Katy Perry is officially no longer a judge on American Idol. The pop singer is leaving the popular reality series after being a judge for seven years. The "California Gurls" singer was a fan favorite judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie. During the finale of the current season, Perry was gifted with performances of her own songs by the Top 12 ladies and even sang with Jack Blocker. The two sang "What Makes a Woman" by Perry together, and it was a great final episode not only for the season but for Perry as well, who ended up crying later in the show.

To be fair, Perry did cry when Abi Carter sang the song "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish written for the movie Barbie. Which one among us has not cried while listening to that? But still, Perry did not address leaving the series with fans and just made sure to stick to the contestants and the final episode of the season. So we don't know how she felt on her final night as a judge but she did get a little emotional over Carter's song. And seemingly loved watching the contestants do a mash-up of her own music as well!

Perry has, in the past, talked about leaving the series. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry talked with host Jimmy Kimmel about American Idol and announced there that she was going to be doing a music festival and, in turn, leaving the series. “Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” Perry said, going on to say, “So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

American Idol Twelve American finalists (six men and six women) compete in a singing contest. Release Date June 11, 2002 Creator Simon Fuller Cast Carrie Underwood , Fantasia , Jennifer Hudson , Clay Aiken , Chris Daughtry Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 22 Studio Fox

Katy Perry Loves Her 'American Idol' Family

In her same interview with Kimmel, Perry talked about how much she loved being a judge on the competition show and how it "connected" her with the audience but that she needs to do her own thing right now. “I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.” She also said that she will cry at anything. “I think I will be crying at anything,” Perry said in an interview posted by KABC. ‘It’s been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt.”

Related 'American Idol' Doesn't Have to Look Far to Replace Katy Perry Katy Perry's imminent exit as a judge on American Idol raises a question. Will a pop star or a former contestant replace her?

Despite her musical commitments, Perry is leaving the door open to return to American Idol in the future.

American Idol can be streamed on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu