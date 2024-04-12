The Big Picture Katy Perry is leaving American Idol to tour, feeling complacent and wanting to reignite her passion.

Katy Perry shocked the American Idol fan base on February 12 when she announced that she was leaving the competition to get back out into the world and tour. After seven seasons, Perry, 39, who's been a fixture on the new reiteration of the Idol show on ABC, has decided to say "goodbye" to the young hopefuls, host Ryan Seacrest and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan after the end of the current season. On the Friday, April 12 segment of Good Morning America, the Fireworks singer opened up about what is to come and why she has made this decision.

Perry, who had nothing but good things to say about the franchise, opened up about how American Idol "healed her heart." She also got emotional while revealing that she and her fellow judges truly do connect with the people who end up living out their dreams on the show. Not only because of the immense talent that the singers, and quite often songwriters, possess but also because they can "really see ourselves in them." That's also partly the reason why Perry felt the urge to step out and get back into her touring ritual. Being an integral part of the competition also revealed that she can get "complacent" at times and that the contestants give her that fighting spirit again, as well as the "passion." She also reveals that she is excited to bring her daughter Daisy Dove on the road.

What Do The Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Think About Her Departure?

Image via ABC

Katy Perry rose to fame in 2008 with One of The Boys, a pop-rock record that included her massive hits I Kissed a Girl and Hot n Cold. Since then, she has been one of the most recognizable names in the pop world. Never one to shy away from the glitz and glam, Perry did bring her love for theatrical antics and stellar outfits to American Idol, which is why the next season will definitely miss the superstar. She is also the first out of the three judges of the ABC version to leave the show. Richie, 74, and Bryan, 47, are both staying. Although Richie did mention that he understands why Perry is doing this. "The reason I love coming on the show with you and the reason I’m doing American Idol is because I have 400 years of stories and a life in the music business. I have things that I’ve done," before he continued saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live that, "And so when Katy says, ‘I want to go and create some stories,’ remember, she’s young. But the point is that you have to take some time and actually be an artist." Bryan, who Perry seems to get on with quite well on the show, also commented on her departure by admitting on Taste of Country "that it wasn't a huge shock," and that he had heard the whispers for a while.

There's no love lost between the judges as Perry has a special message for the person who'll take her place. While gesturing to Richie and Bryan, she says that her replacement needs to be someone "who can put up with Luke and Lionel," while following up with an important message "Keep my seat warm." Katy Perry will still be able to shine as a judge on the current season of American Idol as the show is going into the live segment.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8:00 pm on ABC. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

